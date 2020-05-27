May 27 coronavirus roundup for San Benito County

Eighty-three people have tested positive since February, 16 are active, 65 have recovered; hair salons and barbershops can now reopen with guidelines; library to start online summer reading program in June.

Novel Coronavirus. Photo courtesy of Centers for Disease Control.

As of 4:05 p.m. on May 27, 83 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in San Benito County since February. Sixteen are active, 65 have recovered and two have died. The new numbers are of note because when the county submitted documentation proving it met criteria required to accelerate to Stage Two earlier this month, it was based on having no more than one COVID-19 case per 10,000 people in 14 days.

For the most updated information, visit the San Benito County COVID-19 Dashboard.

Weekend relief drive gathers goods for farmworkers—Donations pile high at San Juan and Hollister fire stations

On May 26, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced reopening guidance for hair salons and barbershops at his noon press conference. A copy of the guidance can be found here: Hair Salons and Barbershops.

As San Benito County transitions further down the state’s resilience roadmap, there will be more announcements in the coming days from the Governor’s Office. According to a recent release, San Benito County can move forward with opening hair salons and barbershops immediately because the county qualified on May 13 for the local variance for the expansion of Phase 2.

Permitted activities include services that can be provided with both the worker and customer wearing face coverings throughout the service. These include haircuts, hair coloring, blowouts, weaves and extensions, braiding, lock maintenance, wig maintenance and hair relaxing treatments.

The San Benito County Chamber of Commerce will host a business webinar on May 28 at 10 a.m., followed by a live question and answer session. The webinar will focus on the following topics:

assessing your business

re-entry policies and logistics

return/hire/train

five mistakes to avoid

temperature checks/masks

CalOSHA/Safety

wage and hour regulations

ongoing COVID-19 leaves

unemployment benefits

To register, vist https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/9201895683269396750

For more information, contact Amber Allerton at ambera@tpohr.com

The San Benito County Free Library will begin an online summer reading program in June. Sign-ups begin June 1.

Up to 12 years: Tuesdays 2:23 p.m. June 16 to July 28

12-18 years: Thursdays 2:23 p.m. June 18 to July 30

Sign up online.

-The State has several hotlines for residents to call for suicide prevention, abuse, and mental health.

Link to resources

-The Division of Occupational Safety and Health, better known as Cal/OSHA, helps protect workers from health and safety hazards in almost every workplace in California.

Visit Cal/OSHA for information about workplace safety and health.

File a confidential workplace safety complaint.

File a whistleblower complaint if you suffer retaliation for reporting a workplace safety hazard

Obtain free consultation services

Contact Cal/OSHA at (844) 522-6734.

CDC/Coronavirus

San Benito County Health and Human Services Agency/Coronavirus

Meals for seniors

Food Distribution Community Food Bank www.communityfoodbankofsbc.org

Drive-thru service at the marketplace Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 1133 San Felipe Rd. Hollister.

Sign-ups for supplemental food are done by phone 831-637-0340

Food Distribution Salvation Army hollister.salvationarmy.org

Drive-thru service Tuesdays at 11 a.m. at 910 Buena Vista Rd. Hollister

Sign-ups not required

To schedule delivery call 310-753-6520

Public Assistance CalFresh/Medi-Cal/Cash Aid/GA

hhsa.cosb.us

apply online at www.c4yourself.com

831-636-4180

Unemployment Insurance Benefits Employment Development Department

apply online at www.edd.ca.gov/ui_online

831-638-3306

Senior Services Delivery of essential items and food city of Hollister and Jovenes de Antano

recreation@hollister.ca.gov

831-636-4390

Disability/Paid Family Leave Employment Development Department

apply online at www.edd.ca.gov/sdi_online

831-638-3306

United Way of San Benito County 2-1-1 Text your Zip Code to 831-898-211 or call 211 Text COVID2019 to 211211

Tips for avoiding COVID-19

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands.

Keep a minimum of a six feet physical distance from others.

Avoid people who are sick.

Stay at home. Only leave to take care of essential errands.

Cover your cough and sneeze.

Cover your face (mouth and nose) with protective covering when in public

Disinfect frequently touched objects.

If you think you might be infected call your health care professional and follow their directions

