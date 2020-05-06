May 6 coronavirus roundup for San Benito County

Fifty-three confirmed cases since February, one active, 50 recovered; Community FoodBank hiring for CEO; new loan opportunities available for businesses through the Grow San Benito County Loan Fund.

With everything happening with the coronavirus pandemic, we at BenitoLink want to provide a roundup of recent articles, as well as closures and cancellations happening in San Benito County.

As of 4:30 p.m. on May 6 there are 53 confirmed cases in San Benito County since February, one of which is active, 50 recovered and two deaths. For the most updated information, visit the San Benito County COVID-19 Dashboard.

Recent Articles

San Benito High School becomes a virtual campus—Students have been participating in distance learning for one month.

HSD to host drive-thru promotion parades—Events will give all eighth-graders the opportunity to be recognized for their accomplishments.

Health

California’s Covid19.ca.gov now has an option to schedule a COVID-19 test.

Schools

-The Hollister School District announced five middle schools will be holding 8th Grade Drive-Through Promotion Parades. The celebrations will be livestreamed on youtube.hesd.org. See article above for more info.

-The Counseling Department at San Benito High School will hold an informational presentation about the CTE Pathways option, followed by a question and answer session on Thursday May 7 from 6-7 p.m. via the Zoom messaging platform. It will cover:

Review of the CTE Pathway

CTE vs. University graduation pathway

Process and timeline for opting into one of the CTE pathways

Parents will be able to sign directly into the Zoom meeting without a password.

Meeting ID: 830 5120 4421 Password: 426273

For more information the Zoom meeting, contact your student’s counselor below:

Nydia Martinez (A-CAS), nmartinez@sbhsd.k12.ca.us

Tiffany Cotter, (Cat-Gao), tcotter@sbhsd.k12.ca.us

Irma Lozano, (Gar-Leb), ilozano@sbhsd.k12.ca.us

Andy Prisco, (Lec-Olv), aprisco@sbhsd.k12.ca.us

Lorena Fernandez, (Oma-R), lfernandez@sbhsd.k12.ca.us

Tim Pipes, (S-Z), tpipes@sbhsd.k12.ca.us

Re-openings

San Juan Oaks Golf Club reopened on May 6.

Job Openings

The Community FoodBank has a job opening for Chief Executive Officer. The number of people accessing their services have increased enormously during the COVID-19 pandemic.

If interested, send resume and cover letter to board@communityfoodbankofsbc.org by May 22.

Business

There are new loan opportunities available for local businesses through the Grow San Benito County Loan Fund. See flyers below for more info:

Tips for avoiding COVID-19

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands.

Keep a minimum of a six feet physical distance from others.

Avoid people who are sick.

Stay at home. Only leave to take care of essential errands.

Cover your cough and sneeze.

Cover your face (mouth and nose) with protective covering when in public

Disinfect frequently touched objects.

If you think you might be infected call your health care professional and follow their directions.

BenitoLink is a nonprofit news website that reports on San Benito County. Our team is working around the clock during this time when accurate information is essential. It is expensive to produce local news and community support is what keeps the news flowing. Please consider supporting BenitoLink, San Benito County’s news.