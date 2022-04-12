Moonlight Walk April 15

REACH Sand Benito Parks Foundation will partner with BenitoLink and Twin Oaks volunteers to hold its annual Moonlight Walk on April 15, starting at 6:30 p.m. and ending at 8:30 p.m.

The Waxing Gibbous moon will rise at 6:46 p.m. with 98% illumination on April 15. The sun sets at 7:41 p.m., creating the ‘Golden Hour’ of twilight time. This is the most family-friendly time frame for an evening walk on Anza Trail this Spring. COVID mindfulness advised.

Parking Attendants will be stationed at the Old Stage Road in San Juan Bautista entry point to guide cars. Arrivals are expected between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. to register at the Trailhead gate.

Following registration, attendees can begin their one to two-mile journey to various viewing points along the Anza Trail. Astronomers and storytellers will talk about the moon phases and Trail history at the best viewing spots.

Participants should bring water; infants in backpacks; warm jacket; dogs on leash, and if you need light, please bring flashlights with red filters only. Red lights will not interfere with the night sky. In the event of rain, walk will be canceled but if there is just a threat of rain, we will not cancel. The moonrise and sunset have proven to be wonderful between clouds!

REACH advises first time participants that the first mile of the hike can be a challenge but few have ever turned back. It’s important to wear sensible shoes on the Trail and take it slow. Given time constraints, the limit of this walk is to the 2-mile marker; all participants must be accounted for before we leave. Volunteers will be posted along the way to give assistance and information.

Local First Responders have been invited to observe safety procedures and give advice. The event is free, while donations and gratuities are used for much appreciated Anza Trail improvements and maintenance.

Kim Johnson, Anza Trail Committee, R.E.A.C.H. San Benito Parks Foundation

For questions, call or text 831-673-0665, or email [email protected] Facebook page for updates: REACH San Benito Parks Foundation.