Lea este articulo en español aquí.

The San Benito County Democratic Central Committee, the body representing registered Democrats in the county, is elected every four years on the presidential primary ballot. This year’s ballot is extensive, and according to San Benito County Elections Office records, 27 of the 37 candidates filed within three days before the Dec. 8 deadline.

Democratic Central Committee Chair Leslie Austin said she would not address rumors of a coordinated effort to change leadership.

“I won’t engage in spinning tales,” Austin told BenitoLink. “I can affirm, however, that I believe in the value of bringing people together to promote open communication and create an atmosphere conducive to finding real solutions that address the real needs of both the many and the few.”

Maureen Nelson, a District 1 candidate and longtime county resident, said there was no specific reason for her last-minute filing. Nelson filed on Dec. 6, two days before the deadline.

“For District 1, our concern is the landfill,” she said while waiting for the Hollister City Council meeting to start on Dec. 18. “We want to make sure it’s discussed because the landfill situation will affect the community for generations.”

The John Smith Road Landfill expansion project, which would increase the existing 95-acre landfill to 388 acres, is controversial in the community. Some residents, including Nelson, oppose the project as they view it as the county’s strategy to allow out-of-county garbage and cite environmental concerns. Others say the landfill is an opportunity for the county to increase its revenue.

The proposed expansion will return for a vote on its environment impact report on Jan. 31.

“New faces, new ideas are always good,” Nelson added.

Hollister City Councilmember Rick Perez is running for re-election for his District 5 seat, but said there was no specific reason for filing one day before the deadline.

“I’ve always done it that way,” Perez said Dec. 18.

Perez said he likes to “see what everyone else is doing” before filing himself.

District 1 has six candidates; District 2 has eight candidates; District 3 has five candidates; District 4 has 10 candidates and District 5 has eight candidates. All districts have four seats up for election, except for District 5 which has five. A list of candidates is on the Registrar of Voters website.

Ana De Castro Maquiz, the county’s chief deputy clerk-recorder-elections, said elections are never normal.

“We’re here to serve people in whatever capacity,” De Castro Maquiz said. “We never have any expectations. We just hope that anyone who wants to run comes in before the deadline.”

In order to run, candidates must gather 20 “good signatures” from registered voters in the district the candidate is running for, De Castro Maquiz said.

Signatures should match the signer’s ballot signatures to be considered good, De Castro Maquiz said.

The Central Committee wants to ensure that every voice is heard, Austin said.

“We work hard to consider both the big picture and the nitty gritty challenges people face,” Austin wrote. “While I can’t predict the intentions of the new candidates, I’m hopeful the committee seated in January of 2025 will build upon the current committee’s commitment to embracing a cross-sectoral approach, recognizing that multiple truths often coexist and always keeping equity in mind.”

