Neighbors helping neighbors along Lovers Lane

Volunteers came from as far away as Morgan Hill to north San Benito County with donations and encouragement.

Families came from up and down Lovers Lane to pick up donated clothing and food. Photo by John Chadwell.

Lovers Lane in north San Benito County lived up to its name Feb. 11 when neighbors showed compassion toward their fellow neighbors by bringing clothes, baby products and food to share, as well as a willingness to listen.

Even though they came together at 7500 Lovers Lane, in the front yard of a home belonging to Josephine and Armando Alfaro that has been completely gutted by flood damage and may be a total loss, there was no common address for those who came to help.

“I became involved when I heard that my best friend’s home was flooded, and people were sleeping in their cars,” said Mary Lou Lopez. “My sister and I paid for a hotel room for a family, and I’ve been gathering blankets and clothing.”

Feb. 11 was the second round of donations she has been involved with, she said. She contacted two San Jose businesses, Almaden Athletics Basketball Camp and Cakery Mart, and two gyms, along with families from San Jose to Gilroy, to coordinate clothing donations. She estimates that so far nearly 50 families have been helped.

Jorge Sanchez handed out breakfast burritos from his restaurant Chacho’s in Morgan Hill as representatives of city, county and state governments took personal information from those who lost so much. The representatives said they would pass on the information to local elected officials. The Community Foodbank of San Benito County handed out fresh salad mixes donated by Taylor Farms.

Though the flooding may be considered a single event, there were actually two flood incidents in January. Lopez said the first time she came out to help she met 32 families. Their needs, she said, range from a place to live for the 15 families staying at the migrant center who will be displaced again Feb. 28, to food and even furniture. She said she is taking orders for donated mattresses, and anyone interested in helping can contact her at 415-965-9293.

“I was happy to come,” said Sanchez with Chacho’s Restaurant, “partly because my parents and grandparents worked in agriculture and ranching around Morgan Hill.

Matthew David Chavez grew up in Hollister and said it’s his time to give back to the community.

“We have blankets. We have food. We got diapers. We got everything that a house needs that everyone’s lost right now,” he said. “I’m working at the baby station. There are a lot of kids and people that have infants that need diapers, and they don’t have a lot of stuff.”

Abraham Prado, director of the San Benito County Resource Management Agency’s Building and Planning Department, said he was there to answer any questions about how people could start working on their homes and replace what they had lost.

“We want to try to make the process as easy and as effective as possible and provide any information that we can to help them and tell them that we’re willing to meet with them whenever they would like,” he said. “Not just in the planning and building services, but if they need help anywhere else that we can help as a county, then we would love to get their information so that we can try to see what we can do.”

Prado said one homeowner took him through his property and home. “It’s been over one month and they’re still pumping water from beneath their house,” he said.

Sarah Nordwick, CEO of the Community Foodbank of San Benito County, said the agency was giving away “shelf-stable” items, Taylor Farm salad kits and Safeway gift cards. She said the gift cards were good for food and gas purchases. She said during the January flooding the food bank has distributed over 60,000 pounds of food, on top of what it normally does.

“We did receive donations from Feeding America and our association of food banks for disaster relief food, but we’ve also been purchasing food, as well,” she said. “We’re at about $60,000 so far in grant money.”

When Hollister Assistant City Manager David Mirrione wasn’t giving away $50 Goodwill gift cards, he was helping people take the donated clothing and food to their cars.

Andres Rodriguez, who lives in Hollister and is the local representative of Assemblymember Robert Rivas, said he was there to see for himself how the community members were helping one another.

“Assemblymember Rivas and I met with 10 small farm owners last weekend here at Maria Catalán’s farm just to hear how they were affected,” he said, “and how they need immediate help as opposed to applying with the state and federal programs that are taking, I believe like 60 to 90 days.”

