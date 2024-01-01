Lea este articulo en español aqui.

Several new laws go into effect in California on Jan. 1, affecting employment, housing and public safety. Below are some of the laws that might impact San Benito County.

Employment

State minimum wage increase: The state minimum wage will increase to $16 per hour.

SB 616 applies to employees who have been working in California for the same employer for 30 or more days. The bill will require an employee to have no less than 40 hours or five days of accrued sick leave or paid time off by the 200th calendar day of employment, or in each 12-month period.

SB 848 requires employers to offer reproductive loss leave. This bill allows reproductive leave within three months of the event and will use other leave balances otherwise available to the employee. An employer may deny leave for more than one reproductive loss within 12 months.

SB 731 requires an employer to provide a 30-day advance written notice before requiring remote employees to return to an in-person setting. The notice also explains the employee’s right to remain remote as an accommodation, if applicable, to their disabilities.

SB 700 makes it unlawful for an employer to discriminate against a person in hiring, termination, or any term or condition of employment because of cannabis use.

Housing

AB 1620 requires that tenants in rent-controlled units with permanent disabilities related to mobility be allowed to relocate to an available and accessible unit at the same rental rate and terms. This applies to properties with five or more rental units.

SB 267 prohibits the use of a person’s credit history as part of the application for a rental housing. Applicants are still required to show that they can pay rent by providing pay stubs or other documentation.

Transportation and traffic

AB 410 expands the definition of mobility devices to include electrically motorized boards, motorized scooters, electric bicycles and non-electric bicycles. The new law requires a shared mobility service provider to place a tactile sign containing raised characters and accompanying braille, as specified, to identify the device for the purpose of reporting illegal or negligent activity.

Public health

Code 5350 outlines the procedure for establishing, administering and terminating a conservatorship for persons who are disabled as a result of a mental health disorder or impairment by chronic alcoholism. Minors with disabilities can now be appointed a conservator, who will undergo a background check and may be subject to stand before a court.

SB 407, the California Department of Social Services will be directed to ensure LGBTQ+ youth are placed with supportive and gender-affirming foster parents.

Public safety

SB 2 prevents concealed carry of a firearm in some public spaces, including sidewalks and school zones.

AB 701 increases potential prison sentences for criminals convicted of dealing high amounts of fentanyl.

SB 14 classifies child sex trafficking as a serious felony. It includes harsher penalties for people convicted of such crimes.

AB 360 prohibits coroners, medical examiners and physicians from using the term “excited delirium” as a cause of death and from being recognized as a valid medical diagnosis. The bill would prohibit a peace officer from using the term to describe an individual in an incident report.

Consumer

AB 618 imposes fees on state campsite reservation holders who cancel within two to six days of their stays. Those fees can include the cost of the first night.

AB 1084 requires department stores with 500 or more employees to have a gender-neutral section of children’s toys.

Law Enforcement

AB 2773 requires officers to state the reason for a traffic or pedestrian stop before asking any questions unless the officer deems it necessary “to protect life or property from imminent threat.”

AB 1519 prohibits people from removing or altering the vehicle identification number that has been added to a catalytic converter, or from possessing three or more catalytic converters that have been altered.

SB 55 prohibits motor vehicle dealers from selling a vehicle equipped with a catalytic converter unless the converter has been permanently marked with the vehicle’s identification number.

AB 641 allows law enforcement to charge thieves who have nine or more stolen catalytic converters to also be charged with being illegal auto dismantlers.

