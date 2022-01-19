New state districts take effect after primary and general elections

Elections to fill vacancies required to use district maps adopted after the 2010 census.

The California Citizens Redistricting Commission issued a press release regarding when the new district maps will go into effect for Congress, Senate, Assembly and Board of Equalization. Following the commission’s certification of the maps, BenitoLink contacted the commission for clarification as to when the new districts go into effect.

“It has been brought to our attention that there is much confusion over when the new maps go into effect,” the press release stated.

It went on to state that according to the California Constitution, the final maps were enacted the date the California Citizens Redistricting Commission certified the maps to the Secretary of State Shirley Weber on Dec. 27, 2021.

Following the certification, there is a 90-day period for a referendum petition to be filed. If there is not a referendum petition filed within that period, the maps become effective on March 27.

California Citizens Redistricting Commission Communications Director Fredy Ceja told BenitoLink on Jan. 3 that the Constitution also takes into consideration a 45-day period in which the maps can legally be challenged.

“But the maps and the new district boundaries don’t actually become ‘operative’ until the 2022 primary and general elections,” the press release said. “The new boundaries are used for those elections and the new districts won’t ‘exist’ until after the 2022 general election is completed.”

The release said the current boundaries still determine constituency of elected officials and offices until the 2022 general election.

“Constituents are still represented by the representative of their old/existing district, and not by the existing representative of the new district in which they might find themselves following the 2022 election,” the release said.

It adds that special elections to fill vacancies in existing districts use the boundaries that were adopted following the 2010 census, even if the special election takes place after March 27.