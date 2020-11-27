November Pledge of Champions supporters making impact

BenitoLink readers have donated $10,535 in support of local nonprofit news.

Since the Pledge of Champions started, BenitoLink readers have donated $10,535 in support of San Benito County’s local, nonprofit news. Thank you to everyone who has already taken part in the Pledge! It’s exciting to see so many local and regional community members stand with us.

With health concerns and elections, it’s clear how important information can be for our families and for San Benito County as a whole. With our reporters giving their all over the last 10 months, and with more challenges ahead in 2021, your show of support is encouraging to the BenitoLink team.

Thanks to several major donors and the Institute for Nonprofit News, which is helping to rebuild local news all over the nation, you can double the impact of your gift during Pledge of Champions. You still have time to feel the satisfaction of taking part. BenitoLink’s winter fundraiser runs from Nov. 1 until Dec. 31.

Community support is critical to the success of local nonprofit news. You can either contribute on a monthly basis, ensuring long term stability for local news, or make a one-time payment by going to our Support page.

Pledge of Champions donors to-date:

Anonymous

Micheal Hussey

Dianne Carman

Susan Logue

Joan Domingues

Shari Stevenson

Alan Clark

William Baker

Liz Smith

Leslie Schwabacher

Daniel Dungy

Dale Coke

Karson Klauer

Mary Margaret Lanning

Rebecca Salinas

Gary and Ria Byrne

Greg Pape

Sara Steiner

Carol Lenoir

Valerie Egland

Judy and Robert Steward

Elizabet McMahon

Theresa Lavagnino

Susan Schwabacher

Anne Caetano

Bob Reid

Dohn Larson

Margret Ellwanger

Beverly Meamber

John and Roberta Bessa

Geri Johnson and Gary Rocchi

Willis Pack

Dayna Lynd Pugh

James O’Donnell

Vivian Fisher

Denise Cauthen-Wright

Tami Aviles

Linda Ponzio

Cathy Sorensen

Maureen Sarafini

Carol Hawkins

Ann Marie Barragan

Mary Sue Davis

Phillip Walter Wilson

Gerry Wright

Lois Locci

It’s been a challenging, at times exhausting year, and the BenitoLink team has made sure you have the information you need. Support BenitoLink and continue to enjoy news on your local government, schools, transportation, health and housing. Thanks to local donors, business and nonprofit sponsors, major donors, and corporate sponsors, we are building our own local nonprofit news, here to serve you for years to come. Old Fashioned? You can also send a check to: BenitoLink—829 San Benito Street, Suite 200, Hollister, CA 95023.