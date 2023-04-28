One-stop resource for flood assistance grants and loans 

Agencies including FEMA and SBA gather in Hollister to guide residents affected by the winter storms.

One of two retention ponds near Mission Park that contributed to flooding. Photo by Robert Eliason.

For anyone who had damage to their property or business resulting from the winter flooding, relief funds are now available through grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

Multiple agencies have set up an assistance center at the Strada Verde Information Center at 354 First Street in Hollister offering San Benito County residents help to apply for funding and other emergency services.

“We call it a One-Stop Shop,” said FEMA Public Information Officer Tiana Suber. “So when you go to FEMA, you can be sent to the SBA, you could be sent to other organizations, so you don’t necessarily have to call or drive to every different agency.”

The coordinated effort between agencies means that residents and businesses can find out about available services that they might otherwise have missed.

“When you register with FEMA,” she said, “you could be eligible for rental assistance. You can be eligible for reimbursement if you had to stay in a hotel during the flooding, for help with lost transportation, for restoring medicine and medical equipment, and things like that.”

Other agencies can help with the replacement of lost driver’s licenses, referrals to contractors, tax guidance, education on homeowner insurance policies and assistance from the community food bank.

When applying for FEMA grants, residents must bring their IDs and social security numbers, their insurance information, plus relevant receipts or pictures.

Suber stressed that residents will have to rely on whatever home insurance they already have before receiving any FEMA assistance. The agency will cover some losses for people who either have insurance or are underinsured, but it will not duplicate existing insurance coverage.

Assistance is also available to undocumented residents who have suffered losses under certain circumstances.

“You can apply if you have someone in your household, even a minor,” Suber said. “And noncitizens who have a visa can also apply. And there are still options for those who do not have either of those things, and you will be referred to nonprofit organizations for other available resources.”

Residents can also apply for FEMA assistance by calling 800-621-3362 or visiting the agency’s website.

While FEMA assistance is available primarily to individuals suffering losses, the SBA has a range of low-interest, long-term loans that could be lifesavers for those impacted by the floods.

“People think that the SBA just offers help for business owners,” said SBA Public Information Officer Marielli Carty, “But that is not correct. Besides providing disaster assistance for businesses, we also offer loans for nonprofit organizations and for individuals that own or rent a property.”

Businesses and property owners can apply for up to $2 million in loans to repair damage to property or replace equipment. Home loans are limited to $200,000 and renters can apply for up to $40,000 for loans that would apply to more limited uses, such as replacing a damaged vehicle.

There are three types of loans available. Businesses, churches, nonprofits, and private schools can apply for Business Physical Disaster loans, which cover damage to property, supplies, machinery, or inventory. Working capital for small businesses, nonprofits, and agricultural concerns can apply for Economic Injury Disaster loans to help meet financial obligations that cannot be met due to flood-related circumstances. And homeowners and renters can apply for loans to repair or replace personal property. All applicants must have an established credit history, must show the ability to repay loans and, for loans for over $25,000, must be able to provide collateral.

Interest rates vary as to the type of loan and if the applicant has credit available elsewhere. Home loan rates range from 2.375% to 4.750%; business loan rates range from 4.0% to 8.0%; and loans to nonprofits are fixed at 2.375%. For Economic Recovery Loans, the rates are fixed at 4.0% for businesses and agriculture, and 2.375% for nonprofits.

Loans are set at 30-year terms for repayment, though if an applicant has credit elsewhere, the loan is limited to a seven-year term. It does not cost anything to apply for the loans, and there is no obligation to accept a loan once it is offered.

“After you apply and get the loan,” Carty said,” if you do not like the interest rate or the terms you can just say ‘okay, I don’t want that.’ That’s it. There’s no penalty.”

Applications for SBA loans for physical damage must be filed by June 2 and for economic injury by Jan. 3, 2024.

The Strada Verde Innovation Center is available Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The following agencies are represented:

FEMA – Apply for disaster assistance, check status of case, submit requested documents, ask questions about the processes, referrals.

SBA – Offers possible low interest loans to help with losses not covered. Often part of the FEMA process to at least apply for further assistance.

FEMA Mitigation – Assists with mitigation to prepare for future disasters/further damages, mold removal inquiries, insurance questions.

Dept. of Social Services – Once FEMA grants reach the max funding award, applicants will automatically be referred to their program for an additional grant. (Possibly for total losses/completely destroyed homes).

Dept. of Insurance – Educate on what Homeowner’s policies do and do not cover, which causes of damage are excluded in a standard policy, explain FEMA process regarding insurance and procedures.

DMV – Replace Driver’s Licenses and State ID’s onsite at no cost, producing vehicle titles and registrations onsite at no cost.

Contractor State License Board – Helps with legitimate contractor referrals, help applicants not be price gouged or taken advantage of.

Tax Assistance – For self-employed (Schedule C), filing claims, answer questions – For businesses, assistance with sales tax returns and filing returns – Tax Board for personal and business tax return assistance.

Community Food Bank – Assistance with food, bags of groceries, nonprofit assistance, help with long term recovery (mostly lower incomes).

LOCAL – Help with housing, hotels, utility assistance, essential items.

