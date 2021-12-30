Options to recycle Christmas trees in San Benito County

Scouts of America, Recology and John Smith Landfill offer free recycling.

Information provided by San Benito Integrated Waste Management

San Benito Integrated Waste Management listed the following options for recycling Christmas trees in the county.

Scouts of America Troop 436 and Troop 428 – Curbside Christmas Recycling:

Troop 436 and Troop 428 are providing their annual curbside Christmas tree collection program in San Juan Bautista and Hollister on Jan. 2, 8, and 9.

To have your Christmas tree collected by the troops, place your tree curbside in front of your home on the morning of one of the designated collection days, and the troop will collect your tree for recycling.

The troops are working with Recology and San Benito County to ensure that 100% of the trees collected will be chipped, mulched, and composted. None will go to landfills. For troop tree collection inquiries, call 831-636-6415 and leave a message.

Recology – residential curbside Christmas tree recycling:

Christmas trees can be picked up on your regular Recology residential collection service day. Residents are asked to remove the tree stand, lights, decorations, and tinsel, and cut the tree into 3-foot sections. Please place trees next to your organics cart for pick-up at your curb.

Recology Christmas tree recycle dates are the first three weeks in January 2022 (Jan. 3-7; Jan. 10-14; and Jan. 17-21) on the same day as your regular scheduled service day.

John Smith Road Landfill – Christmas tree recycling:

Take your Christmas tree to John Smith Road Landfill for free recycling from Jan. 2, through Jan. 23. Trees will be transported and recycled at Recology’s South Valley Organics Composting Facility. Remove the tree stand, all lights, tinsel and other decorations. Make sure to secure and tarp your tree to reduce any street debris or road hazards. John Smith Road Landfill is located at 2650 John Smith Road in Hollister. Call 831-637-4515 for inquires.