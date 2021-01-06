Our best Pledge of Champions yet

This article was written by BenitoLink Executive Director Leslie David.
BenitoLink saw outstanding support from our community members this year during our annual Pledge of Champions fundraiser!
Donations reached approximately $37,488 by Dec. 31. And thanks to a generous $40,000 matching opportunity from our Major Donors, a $15,000 match from the Institute of Nonprofit News (INN) and additional funding coming in from Google, our total Pledge of Champions brought in over $90,000! These funds will be used for our small staff, freelance reporting team and internship program.
Final figures will be available soon. With such a successful campaign, donors used nearly every bit of the $40,000 offered as a matching incentive by our Major Donors Sallie Calhoun and Matt Christiano, and Randy and Rebecca Wolf.
Pledge of Champions donors to-date include:
- Anonymous
- Micheal Hussey
- Dianne Carman
- Susan Logue
- Joan Domingues
Thank you everyone for your commitment to local news. Personal donation amounts were made by San Benito residents, regional Bay and Monterey area donors, and out of state supporters in Idaho, Nevada, Arizona, North Carolina and Hawaii. Individual donations were given in amounts starting at $10 and going all the way up to a top individual donation of $6,700!
