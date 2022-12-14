Our reporters are committed to San Benito residents

BenitoLink knows the local news and publishes it for you daily.
We are in the last stretch of our Fall Fundraiser, which ends Dec. 31 and we show $43,353.89 in donations that will be doubled! We want to thank all of you supporting local nonprofit news and remind you why your donation is important.
It takes a special kind of commitment to get fast-moving news stories up on the website daily. One thing that is required is a dedicated group of reporters, local reporters who care about the community they serve.
Breaking news happens suddenly and our team does its best to get it to you- both accurately and quickly. Sometimes, stories have to wait until phone calls are returned or facts can be checked. It’s frustrating but it is just part of the business of careful reporting.
Co-Editor and Content Manager Noe Magaña and our main reporter team Robert Eliason, Carmel de Bertaut, Jenny Mendolla Arbizu and John Chadwell give back to their community way beyond a typical job.
I can’t count the amount of times reporter John Chadwell has changed his plans to cover a story for BenitoLink or called in because he saw something we should check on. He doesn’t have to do it. He wants to do it because he is involved and committed to this community and its readers.
We are fortunate to have reporter/photographer Robert Eliason calling in from San Juan Bautista and keeping us up to date on events, features and news stories coming from west county.
Jenny Mendola Arbizu, raised in Hollister, gravitates toward features but has proven she can also do in-depth reporting or a quick-turnaround breaking news story.
Reporter Carmel de Bertaut keeps a sharp eye out for health and safety issues, often publishing articles about vaccines, illnesses, fires or flooding early in the morning or late into the night. This is news that could save your life.
Each reporter represents a different upbringing, a different culture or generation, a different perspective.
The point is, everyone pitches in and gives a lot of themselves when it comes to getting the news out to our readers.
As a nonprofit news organization, we’re committed to giving San Benito County residents important stories and critical safety updates as fast as possible. But we need your help. Our community-funded newsroom can’t serve your need for information without local reader support.
From now through the end of the year, we’re inviting you to join all the wonderful donors who have already given during this fall campaign to make our work possible. If you give by December 31, NewsMatch and our local funders will maximize your investment in us by matching your donation.
We are currently showing $43,353.89 in donations that will be doubled. Help us get to 50K or $100,00 with the match.
What do you say? Will you stand up for nonprofit news that works for you?
