San Benito High School held its annual Homecoming Parade on Oct. 28 at 2 p.m. through downtown Hollister.

Various high school clubs, the football team and cheerleaders displayed their floats on San Benito Street between Palmtag Drive and Fifth Street. The Balers topped off Homecoming week with a 41-6 win over Monte Vista Christian on Oct. 29.