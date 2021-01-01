Pledge donations keep climbing!

BenitoLink Champions have made modest, monthly and larger donations putting latest count at an incredible $37,488!!

This article is written by Leslie David, BenitoLink executive director.

We’re at $37,488!! Amazing community members take advantage of the match, bringing Pledge of Champions within reach the goal and the full 40K match in sight.

Our Major Donors and the Institute for Nonprofit News have promised to match our individual donations up to 40K. These funds will be used to dig deeper and advance the skills of our staff so we can produce more strong reporting pieces like the BL Special Report by Noe Magaña on the front page today. This in-depth report took over a year, to fully research and complete. There were peaks and valleys, times when it didn’t seem worth all the effort…but in the end we can share this tale of crime and one man’s struggle to make it right.

If you appreciate this kind of hard work written by reporters you know and are accountable to you, please join this group in supporting BenitoLink.

Here are all Pledge of Champions donors to-date:

Anonymous

Micheal Hussey

Dianne Carman

Susan Logue

Joan Domingues

Shari Stevenson

Alan Clark

William Baker

Liz Smith

Leslie Schwabacher

Daniel Dungy

Dale Coke

Karson Klauer

Mary Margaret Lanning

Rebecca Salinas

Gary and Ria Byrne

Greg Pape

Sara Steiner

Carol Lenoir

Valerie Egland

Judy and Robert Steward

Elizabet McMahon

Theresa Lavagnino

Susan Schwabacher

Anne Caetano

Bob Reid

Dohn Larson

Margret Ellwanger

Beverley Meamber

John and Roberta Bessa

Geri Johnson and Gary Rocchi

Willis Pack

Dayna Lynd Pugh

James O’Donnell

Vivian Fisher

Denise Cauthen-Wright

Tami Aviles

Linda Ponzio

Cathy Sorensen

Maureen Serafini

Carol Hawkins

Ann Marie Barragan

Mary Sue Davis

Phillip Walter Wilson

Gerry Wright

Lois Locci

Stuart Blakewood

Eugene Zanger

Nichole Anglin

Charlie and Lisa Tobias

Amelia Ryan

Joan Sattler

Karson Klauer (additional donation)

Trisha Green

Paul Hain

Linda Breslauer

Bob and Kathy Tiffany

Carol Berlutti

Roseanne Herzog

Thomas Walerius

Rohit Sharma

Dr. Parveen Sharma (in memory of George Ball)

Marianne Gennis

Jean Leirly

Chang So

Stephen Filseth

Barbara Rubio

Ed De Groot

Michael and Ashleigh Anderson

Steve Kittrell

Hugh and Jackie Bikle

Claire Del Curto

Mary and Stevens Masters

Gretchen Lester

Dr. Martin Bress

Virginia Basgall

Kenneth Kovada

John Johnson

Larry Slonaker

Megan Wilson

Anderson Homes

Joyce Richman- In memory of Marty Richman

Craig Barton

Dana Cleary

Kay Filice

Michael Dobler

Richard and Joan Marie Randolf

Anonymous

Lawrence and Margaret Rebecchi

Janet Watson

Christine Breen

Rosemary Kley

Schwabacher Family Fund- In memory of Meema

Nancy Bareilles

Peter Breen

Susan Schwabacher (additional donation)

Jennifer Coile

Julie & Joe Morris

Michael Smith

Karminder & Randy Brown

Kozean Wright

Mayra Zendejas

Esther Curtice

Trisha Green

Kathina Szeto

Vince Fata

Sonny Flores

Special thanks to major donors Randy and Rebecca Wolf, Sallie Calhoun and Matt Christiano, and Hugh and Jackie Bikle. Thank you to our corporate partners Graniterock and Taylor Farms. Additional appreciation goes to Monterey Peninsula Foundation/ATT Golf Tour, Community Foundation for San Benito County, Institute for Nonprofit News, Knight Foundation, Emma Bowen Foundation and Silicon Valley Foundation for their local news support and interest.

The BenitoLink team appreciates all this community support. Together we can make a difference. Don’t miss your chance to donate during BenitoLink’s Pledge of Champions.