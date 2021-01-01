Pledge donations keep climbing!

This article is written by Leslie David, BenitoLink executive director.
We’re at $37,488!! Amazing community members take advantage of the match, bringing Pledge of Champions within reach the goal and the full 40K match in sight.
Our Major Donors and the Institute for Nonprofit News have promised to match our individual donations up to 40K. These funds will be used to dig deeper and advance the skills of our staff so we can produce more strong reporting pieces like the BL Special Report by Noe Magaña on the front page today. This in-depth report took over a year, to fully research and complete. There were peaks and valleys, times when it didn’t seem worth all the effort…but in the end we can share this tale of crime and one man’s struggle to make it right.
If you appreciate this kind of hard work written by reporters you know and are accountable to you, please join this group in supporting BenitoLink.
Here are all Pledge of Champions donors to-date:
Special thanks to major donors Randy and Rebecca Wolf, Sallie Calhoun and Matt Christiano, and Hugh and Jackie Bikle. Thank you to our corporate partners Graniterock and Taylor Farms. Additional appreciation goes to Monterey Peninsula Foundation/ATT Golf Tour, Community Foundation for San Benito County, Institute for Nonprofit News, Knight Foundation, Emma Bowen Foundation and Silicon Valley Foundation for their local news support and interest.
The BenitoLink team appreciates all this community support. Together we can make a difference. Don’t miss your chance to donate during BenitoLink’s Pledge of Champions.