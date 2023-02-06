Police / Fire

Police investigating reported shooting on Memorial Drive

It is the second shooting reported by police this year.
File photo by Joshua Miller.
Hollister Police Department announced it is investigating a reported shooting that occurred Feb. 5 at 10:30 p.m. on the 1200 block of Memorial Drive. Police said a victim sustained a gunshot would that is not life-threatening.

“Our detectives responded and we will continue to follow up on the case,” police said.

It is the second reported shooting by Hollister Police. The first occurred on Feb. 1 on McCray Street also at 10:30 p.m.

It added anyone with information is encouraged to call 831-636-4331.

BenitoLink Staff