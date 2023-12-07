People arrested by law enforcement are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Lea este articulo en español aquí.

The Hollister Police Department announced it arrested a juvenile suspect in the Dec. 4 shooting on the 800 block of Westside Blvd. There were no injuries resulting from the shooting but one of the occupants of the victim vehicle suffered minor injuries from falling glass debris. Police also said it used a license plate reader system to locate the vehicle it believes was used in the incident.

According to the news release, Officer Bryce Morgan conducted follow-up investigation using the city’s newly installed FLOCK cameras, an Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) system, and was able to determine “the exact vehicle involved in the shooting.”

It adds the information led patrol officers to respond to Watsonville, where one juvenile suspect was arrested and transported to San Benito County Youth Services Center. The news release says Watsonville Police Department and Santa Cruz Probation assisted.

It went on to state on Dec. 6, officers served a search warrant for a residence in unincorporated Watsonville and with the assistance of the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office, it located the suspected vehicle from the shooting and seized it as evidence.

“FLOCK Systems were integral to our solving this case so quickly,” Hollister Police Chief Carlos Reynoso said. “We used this system exactly as intended; to identify suspects in crimes and build a criminal case against them, and bring them to justice swiftly.”

The Hollister City Council unanimously approved the FLOCK network Aug. 21 for up to $93,000 for the first year and $80,000 for the second year.

According to police, the FLOCK network is still in the installation process.

“The cameras, along with the Raven gunshot detection system is being installed around the city,” the news release states. “Fortunately, the camera close to the shooting had recently been made operational.”

Police said this investigation is ongoing and that anyone with information may contact the Hollister Police Department at 831-636-4331. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at (800) 78-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.