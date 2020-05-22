Police makes arrests in May 8 shooting

One adult and one juvenile booked on charges of attempted murder.

Information provided by the Hollister Police Department.

The Hollister Police Department said its detectives have made additional arrests stemming from a shooting in downtown Hollister on May 8.

According to a recent release, investigators focused their attention on the vehicle seen leaving the area with the suspected shooter. Officers and investigators were actively following leads and conducting surveillance of the address associated with the suspect vehicle. On May 14, detectives and UNET agents conducted a search warrant of a home on the 400 block of Rajkovich Way, where they obtained suspected evidence of the crime at the home.

Follow ups by detectives led them to speak with a family member of the suspected shooter. According to the release, the family member agreed to assist the police in locating the persons of interest. With the family member’s cooperation, two individuals agreed to come to the police department. On May 15, police booked 18-year-old Manuel Juarez at the San Benito County Jail, and a 17-year-old juvenile at Juvenile Hall on charges of attempted murder.

Police said this is still an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is requested to contact the Detective Bureau at The Hollister Police Department at (831) 636-4330. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at (800) 78-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.