Public Health Officer orders county to close certain activities

Certain sectors to close at 11:59 p.m. Friday, July 10.

Information provided by County of San Benito.

Following San Benito County’s placement on a state COVID-19 monitoring list, the Public Health Officer has now ordered the closure of certain activities in the county.

On July 1, in response to the accelerating number of cases in California, Gov. Gavin Newsom instituted a statewide order for counties that are experiencing high daily case counts, increased test positivity, increased hospitalization, or limited hospital capacity for three or more consecutive days.

California Department of Public Health officials recently placed San Benito County on the COVID-19 County Data Monitoring Project watch list. As of July 7, San Benito County has been on the monitoring list for three consecutive days, according to a recent release.

San Benito County exceeded the state’s 14-day case rate threshold of 100 cases per 100,000 residents and the overall positivity rate, the release said. The county’s current value is 107.8. The 14-day case rate equals the total number of cases diagnosed and reported over a 14-day period divided by the number of people living in the county. This number is then multiplied by 100,000. Further, the overall testing positivity rate for the past seven days >8%. The county’s current value is 8.6%.

Beginning at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, July 10 the following modifications will be required:

All brewpubs, breweries, bars, and pubs, both indoor and outdoor are directed to close immediately for no less than three weeks from the date of the Health Officer order unless: They offer sit-down outdoor meals only (either directly provided or through contract with another vendor). Alcohol is only to be sold in the same transaction as a meal. Venues that are currently authorized to provide off-sale beer, wine, and spirits to be consumed off premises and do not offer sit-down, dine-in meals should follow the guidance for retail operations (PDF) and offer curbside sales only.

Restaurants, wineries, tasting rooms, family entertainment centers, movie theaters zoos and museums and cardrooms are only allowed in outdoor settings an in accordance with state guidance. This order may be extended beyond three weeks depending on epidemiological conditions.

In the release, the county reminded residents it is now a statewide mandate to wear a cloth face covering inside of, or in line to enter any indoor public space, or when unable to maintain six feet of social distance outside. San Benito County health officials strongly recommend all residents (including business sectors) to practice the following safety measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Wear a cloth face covering

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as door handles and elevator buttons

Practice social distancing

Wash hands with soap and warm water for 20 seconds

When handwashing is not possible, use hand sanitizer with 60% alcohol base

If you experience any COVID-19 symptoms, please review: https://www.cdc.gov/ coronavirus/2019-ncov/ symptoms-testing/symptoms.html stay home and self-monitor.

The updated guidance can be found at https://covid19.ca.gov/. For any local questions or concerns you can email publichealthreferral@cosb.us or call (831) 636-4113.