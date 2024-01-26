Lea este articulo en español aquí.

Rancho San Justo Middle School held a grand opening of The Bronco Well and Resource Center Jan. 11 with about 30 people in attendance that included school and district officials, and students.

The wellness center aims at providing students and their families health-related services.

School Principal Deborah Armstrong said when she and Assistant Principal Rivas worked at Hollister High School, they saw the benefits the wellness center to the students.

“The same emotional and social challenges exist in middle school children, and they’re even less able to self-regulate,” Armstrong told BenitoLink. “They are just going through so many changes.”

She added the goal is to have it opened in the evenings for family members who also need support.

Rivas told BenitoLink the wellness center has a menu with different coping strategies for students such as picking a quiet room or a closet where they can look at clothes as they would if they were shopping.

She added students utilized the resources at the wellness center that was previously partially opened but now more areas are open including a group room and a closet where students can look at clothes as if they were shopping.

“A lot of what we see at the junior higher level is students coming in due to friendship issues, breakups, and being in a conflict with another student so that is what we see a lot in our center,” Rivas said.

Principle Deborah Armstrong. Photo by Adam Bell.

John Agan. Photo by Adam Bell.

Lorena Villagomez. Photo by Adam Bell.

Nora Dozal. Photo by Adam Bell.

Marisa Hernandez. Photo by Adan Bell.

Nayrede Lemuz Cornejo. Photo by Adam Bell.

Rene Cedillo. Photo by Adam Bell.

Marcela Serrano. Photo by Adam Bell.

Samantha Rivas. Photo by Adam Bell.

Hollister School District Superintendent Erika Sanchez. Photo by Adam Bell.

Tyler Ham. Photo by Adam Bell

Photo by Adam Bell.

Armstrong said while there are resources for students, there is a system so that students don’t use the resource center as a way to get out of class.

“[We] have a system when they come in, what they do when they are in there, how they go back to class,” Armstrong said. “The nice thing is that if these kids do go to Hollister High School. It’s a similar system they will just translate right in, which is great!”

