Red Cross emergency blood shortage

The Red Cross has a blood drive scheduled in Hollister on Nov. 18 from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 1670 Cienega Road.

Information provided by American Red Cross Santa Cruz

The American Red Cross Santa Cruz said that with Thanksgiving and other holidays approaching, it is urging donors to continue to make and keep appointments now and in the weeks ahead to help overcome the ongoing emergency blood shortage that has significantly impacted the nation’s blood supply. The Red Cross said the current blood supply is the lowest the Red Cross has seen this time of year in more than a decade.

“Since declaring an emergency need for donors last month, thousands of people have come to Red Cross blood drives across the country to roll up a sleeve and help patients who are counting on lifesaving transfusions,” the statement said. “The Red Cross is incredibly grateful for the kindness and generosity of these blood donors, but hospital demand remains strong. At least 10,000 more donations are needed each week in the coming weeks to meet patient needs – ahead of the upcoming holiday season, which always presents seasonal challenges to blood collection.”

Interested donors can schedule an appointment now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767).

In honor of the new series, I Know What You Did Last Summer, those who come to give Nov. 1-12, 2021, will be entered to win a trip for two to Hawaii, courtesy of Amazon Prime Video.* The trip will transport you to where the series was filmed and includes round-trip airfare for two, hotel accommodations for nine nights, meals, $1,000 gift card for expenses and on-trip transportation with tour stops from Honolulu to Maui. Plus, those who come to donate Nov. 1-23 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card* by email, thanks to Amazon.**

Blood drive safety

The release said that each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including face masks for donors and staff, regardless of vaccination status – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities November 1-23

Monterey County:

Salinas

Nov. 9: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Compass Church, 830 Padre Drive

Santa Cruz County:

Ben Lomond

Nov. 19: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 9545 Lovecreek Road

Santa Cruz

Nov. 4: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 220 Elk Street

Nov. 17: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 220 Elk Street

Nov. 23: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 220 Elk Street

Scotts Valley

Nov. 20: 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., St Philip’s Episcopal Church, 5271 Scotts Valley Drive

Watsonville

Nov. 3: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Community Health Trust of Pajaro Valley, 85 Nielson Street

Save time during donation:

Donors can also save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass®. With RapidPass®, donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer. To complete a RapidPass®, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

Red Cross said to donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.

Health insights for donors

At a time when health information has never been more important, the Red Cross is screening all blood, platelet and plasma donations from self-identified African American donors for the sickle cell trait. This additional screening will provide Black donors with an additional health insight and help the Red Cross identify compatible blood types more quickly to help patients with sickle cell disease who require trait-negative blood. Blood transfusion is an essential treatment for those with sickle cell disease, and blood donations from individuals of the same race, ethnicity and blood type have a unique ability to help patients fighting sickle cell disease.

Donors can expect to receive sickle cell trait screening results, if applicable, within one to two weeks through the Red Cross Blood Donor App and the online donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.