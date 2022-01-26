Riverview Regional Park on track for construction in June

Plans for Phase One will be presented to San Benito County supervisors in February.

Hikers and bike riders can use the trails at the future site of the Regional Park near San Benito High School. Photo by John Chadwell.

The first part of the Riverview Regional Park project is reaching the final planning stages and will be presented to the San Benito County Board of Supervisors at its Feb. 8 meeting. The $750,000 budget for the project is part of $15.85 million in state funding distributed by Assemblymember Robert Rivas for community enhancement projects within the 30th Assembly District.

The park is located on more than 45 acres off River Parkway behind San Benito High School and is envisioned as part of a 20-mile walkway along the San Benito River.

San Benito County Resource Management Agency Director Mike Chambless said the work will include constructing a parking facility, creating a universally accessible path to the trails, and installing garbage and recycling facilities along the trails.

“We really appreciate former supervisor Rivas’ assistance in helping us pay for our park,” said Chambless. “The universal access is a huge thing which will allow everyone to use the park, and that is important to me and everyone in my department.”

R.E.A.C.H. San Benito Parks Foundation President Valerie Egland agrees.

“I think this project is really important,” Egland said. “The county has moved forward and there are funds available for the project, so it is just a matter of engineering, moving the plans forward, and getting the public’s opinion.”

Chambless said that this should be a quick project to complete.

“If we get the OK from the board, then we go out for bids,” Chambless said. “Then it will go back to the board in April for final approval. The pre-construction meeting would be in May, followed by construction in June and July.”

Phase Two of the project is budgeted at $4.25 million and is still in the planning stage. Chambless said it should be ready to submit to the supervisors in March, with the construction beginning in this summer.

The project will include universal access trails, exercise stations, picnic areas, disc golf, restrooms, playgrounds, and a turfed area (See attached PDF). Possible additions to the project include a pump track for wheeled sports equipment, a radio-controlled car track, sports facilities, a garden, and an amphitheater.

“I think that what Mike has proposed as reasonable and feasible is right on,” Egland said. “He is looking to accommodate kids and families, which is what the regional parks should be doing. It is not a tourist attraction, it is not Disneyland. It is grassroots basic and it is needed.”

