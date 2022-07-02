Riverview Regional Park phase 1 construction to begin this summer

The planning of the park started in 2012.

A crowd of about 60 people attended the event. Photo by Juliana Luna.

Community leaders begin to dig up dirt, signifying the start of the park’s construction. Photo by Juliana Luna.

This article was written by BenitoLink intern Juliana Luna

San Benito County held a ribbon-cutting ceremony July 1 as introduction to the first phase of construction of Riverview Regional Park. About 60 people attended the event held at the site of the future parking lot.

Planning of the regional park began in 2012 and the county was awarded $750,000 by the state for the project in September 2021.

The park is located on 45 acres off River Parkway south of Hollister High School and is envisioned as part of a 20-mile walkway along the San Benito River. San Benito High School District provided a 99-year lease for the 46.9 acres of undeveloped land on which the park will be constructed.

The project will include universal access trails, exercise stations, picnic areas, disc golf, restrooms, playgrounds, and a turfed area. Possible additions to the project include a pump track for wheeled sports equipment, a radio-controlled car track, sports facilities, a garden, and an amphitheater.

Phase one has a $3.5 million budget, phase two of the project is budgeted at $4.25 million and is still in the planning stage, and phase three is still in need of park development funds.

San Benito County Resource Management Agency interim Director Steve Loupe said part of the vision is to construct trails connecting the proposed Sunnyside Park near Hospital Road, Tres Pinos, and Hollister to San Juan Bautista.

“However, those are visions. But for now, we are here today for realization of visions so it can happen,” Loupe said.

Engineers from Wallace Group designed the parking area and made it handi-cap accessible. The parking lot is part of phase one projects that include (see PDF of concept design below):

Universal access trails

Cross country course

Adventure playground

Picnic areas

Exercise stations

Skating circle

Sport courts

Pickleball complex

Bicycle pump track

Interpretive signs

Maintenance building

Public art

Loupe, Andres Rodriguez from Assemblymember Robert Rivas’s office, District 3 Supervisor Peter Hernandez and District 2 Supervisor Kollin Kosmicki spoke to the attendees saying the park’s vision is the result of work and dedication and that it will make families and the San Benito community happy.

“We’re excited to see this coming together. Excited for future generations to come to enjoy the place and bring their families in,” Rodriguez said.

Hernandez’s speech highlighted the efforts of getting the Riverview Regional Park up on the agenda and done.

“When a small community has limited funds and resources, we have to be mean and mean. It makes us stronger and more focused. What you see here is the outcome of a lot of collaboration and work and ultimately love,” Hernandez said.

Kosmicki said this park has to be one of the most impactful things the entire board has done.

“It’s not only the current board/staff that has been involved. This goes back one decade, prior members/supervisors, advocates like R.E.A.C.H San Benito and many residents,” he said.

San Benito County staff collected 261 survey responses from residents in May 2021 as part of getting input on what features the community wanted to see included in the park.

“This project is proof that real progress is possible when we work together and when we find common goals to pursue,” said Kosmicki.

The BenitoLink Internship Program is a paid, skill-building program that prepares local youth for a professional career. This program is supported by Monterey Peninsula Foundation AT&T Golf Tour, United Way, Taylor Farms and the Emma Bowen Foundation.

Help us bring on more interns! As a local nonprofit news organization, BenitoLink needs community support to continue developing important local programs like our youth and Latinx intern training program. You can keep it going strong by going to our BenitoLink donation page.