Robert Rivas elected as next Speaker of the California State Assembly

Speakership term begins June 30, 2023.

Information provided by California State Assembly

A release from the California State Assembly on Nov. 10 said the Assembly Democratic Caucus voted unanimously to elect Assemblymember Robert Rivas as the 71st Speaker of the California State Assembly. Rivas is now the Speaker-Designee and will assume the role of the Speaker’s office on June 30, 2023.

Following the vote Assemblymember Rivas said, “I am honored that my Democratic colleagues have instilled their trust in me to lead the Assembly. I would like to thank Speaker Rendon and my colleagues, and I am humbled by this opportunity. As the grandson of immigrant farmworkers, I hope to ensure the door of opportunity that was available to my family remains open for future generations. I look forward to working with Speaker Rendon to ensure this is a seamless and productive transition. The 40 million California residents we represent deserve nothing less.”