Salvador Mora to run for Hollister Mayor

“Hollister is at the crossroads of opportunity. It always has been, but you have to work hard to give residents and the business community the chance to grow and thrive,” Mora said.

This article was contributed by resident Salvador Mora.

On July 6, Hollister resident Salvador Mora announced his official candidacy for Mayor of Hollister beginning in 2021.

“Hollister is at the crossroads of opportunity. It always has been, but you have to work hard to give residents and the business community the chance to grow and thrive,” Mora said. “And I’m running for Mayor because I truly believe in the potential of our great city and I am willing to work hard to make that happen.”

Mora is a resident of Hollister, married to his wife Tracee. Together they have four children. Their oldest daughter is currently attending college, their two sons are students at San Benito High School and their youngest daughter is in 4th grade at Cerra Vista School.

Mora graduated from John F. Kennedy High school in Fremont, attended Chabot Junior College and Gavilan College as well. He functioned as group counselor, and senior group counselor while working with the Santa Clara County Probation Department as a juvenile corrections officer.

Mora has also worked as special education teacher’s aide, group home counselor, and has been coaching football, wrestling, and girls’ soccer and softball. For the past two years, he has worked as a mortgage loan officer with a local mortgage company.

“Housing, traffic, jobs, and economic development are some of the top issues that our city and its residents care most about, and need to be tackled quickly,” Mora said. “But first, we need to bring back order, respect, and transparency to our city government so that we can work together and bring prosperity to our city and improve the quality of life of every resident.”

As the Mayor of Hollister, I will do the following to achieve these initial goals:

Appoint a Mayor’s Blue-Ribbon Committee made up of community and business leaders to help and advise the Hollister City Council as we reopen and improve our local economy during and post COVID-19 pandemic on issues like support to businesses, safety, traffic, housing, and economic development.

Adopt a Residents’ Bill of Rights that will establish some basic rules on how every resident is treated when interacting with elected officials, city staff, and vendors doing business with our city. Fair and equal treatment, respect and dignity will be the main focus.

Adopt a city of Hollister Rules of Decorum that will ensure that every public meeting is run in an efficient, respectful, and dignified manner with consequences for those that refuse to follow the rules. The rules will apply equally to elected and appointed officials, staff, vendors, and the public.

“I’m proud to call Hollister my home and I plan to work hard to ensure that our city moves forward and continues to prosper and grow,” Mora said. “I’m running because our city now more than ever needs strong and positive leadership that brings our entire city together as we face one of the most critical times of our history. It’s time to unite our city and make it work for every last one of us.”