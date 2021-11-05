San Benito County Arts Council opens a new community art space

The new Art Depot, will offer indoor and outdoor learning, meeting, office and exhibition space for all things art and culture.

Information provided by the San Benito County Arts Council

Just as the San Benito County Arts Council was notified that its Artspace Annex was voted #1 Best Art Gallery by readers of the Hollister Free Lance in the “2021 Best of San Benito,” the organization was working on transitioning into a new creative space.

“It’s always a special honor to be recognized by members of our community,” Arts Council Executive Director Jennifer Laine said. “Just as we received notice of this award, we were busily preparing to move out of the Annex as a result of the building being sold last summer and the new owner having plans to convert the space into corporate office or retail space.”

Despite closing the doors to the Annex, which has served as the primary arts education, community gathering and exhibition space for the Arts Council for the last four years, the Arts Council is excited to announce their move to a new location down the street at the historic train depot at 35 Fifth St. in downtown Hollister.

“The train depot has so much character and has the feeling of a true cultural center,” Laine said. “The space was beautifully renovated by the owners of Oasis Gym for women, and we couldn’t have been more fortunate to connect with them, as they decided to close the gym permanently in September.”

The two-story facility, named The Art Depot, will offer indoor and outdoor learning, meeting, office and exhibition space for all things art and culture, starting the first week of January 2022.

“We are delighted to be able to start up our in-person art classes again,” states Arts Council Board President, Pamela Brown. “I am excited about the variety of adult and kid classes and themes that we will be offering, and as a parent, it is especially important for my kids, and all kids in San Benito County, to have the outlet and opportunity to learn and express their creativity.”

The Arts Council invites all artists, art supporters, students, families and community members to join them for an open house and celebration at The Art Depot from 5-7 p.m., Dec. 3 to preview their new space, enjoy the annual Small Works Exhibition, and to support their winter Art of Eating: Pick-Up Dinner for the Arts.

The 2021 Small Works Exhibition will feature original, small-scale artworks created and donated by over 30 local artists. For donations of $5, visitors will be entered into a drawing to win one of their favorite pieces. Additionally, guests may also pre-order tickets for the family style, Winter Pick-up Dinner which will highlight locally sourced, organic food and produce prepared by local chef, Becky Herbert of the Farmhouse Café. Tickets for the Winter Pick-up Dinner can be purchased at www.sanbenitoarts.eventbrite.com.

All proceeds from these events will be used to support art and healing focused Arts in Education Programs serving over 6,000 students enrolled in Hollister, San Juan Bautista, and Aromas schools.

More information about the open house, Small Works Exhibition and upcoming art classes and workshops can be found at www.sanbenitoarts.org.

For questions or more information please contact the Arts Council at [email protected] or visit www.sanbenitoarts.org.