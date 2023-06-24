Mutton Busting. Photo Chris Mora.

Miss San Benito County saddle horse show rodeo queen. Photo Chris Mora.

Lily Doty-event-JR Barrel Race 6-11 years old. Phot Chris Mora

Alex Santana. Event-Bull Riding. Photo by Chris Mora.

Adam Renz & McKenna Waterman. Event- Mixed Ribbon Roping. Photo byChris Mora.

Gregory Koehler. Event- Saddle Bronco riding. Photo by Chris Mora.

Kathi King-event-Ladies Breakaway. Photo by Chris Mora

2023 San Benito County Saddle Horse Show Parade Entry. Photo by Chris Mora.

Once a year, San Benito County residents connect to the area’s early Spanish history and colorful cultural past at the horse show and rodeo held at Bolado Park in Tres Pinos. Opening night, Fri. June 23, the stadium was full with spectators of all ages as the evening performance displayed adventurous youth, brave (possibly crazy?) riders and expert horsemanship.

Mild evening temperatures also gave the crowd an opportunity to run into old friends and show off a wide range of western styles from vintage cowboy shirts to buckle bling. San Benito County Horse Show and Rodeo allows residents and visitors a chance to take in a little of the ranching culture that is both part of the county’s past and still an aspect of the county’s continued pastoral beauty.

Below is the schedule for the rest of the June 24 and 25 weekend events.

1:30 PM

Rodeo and Horse Show – See Saturday Schedule

Reserved seating: Adults $15, Children (Toddlers to 11 yrs) $7

5:00 PM

Cowboy BBQ Dinner, Dance & Auction

Doors Open at 5:00 PM and dinner will be served from 5:30-7:30 PM. Dinner will be followed by dancing and music by San Benito County Line starting from 7:00 PM.

Sunday, June 25th, 2023

8:00 AM

Stock Horse Class Eliminations FREE!

11:00 AM

Mariachi FREE! Juvenil Corazón Jalisciense

1:30 PM

Rodeo and Horse Show – See Sunday Schedule

Reserved seating: Adults $15, Children (Toddlers to 11 yrs) $7