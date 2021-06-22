San Benito County loses another RMA director

There have been four in the role since 2017.

San Benito County will lose yet another Resource Management Agency director as Benny Young is set to leave at the end of the month. His resignation was announced during the Planning Commission meeting on June 16.

The RMA administers critical county functions including building permits, planning, street maintenance and code enforcement.

Young first spoke about his resignation at the June 22 Board of Supervisors meeting and said it was an honor to serve San Benito County for the short time he was here.

“I hope that my service to you and to this community and to the Resource Management Agency will be of some small benefit in some ways,” Young said. “I wish you all the best and I’m hoping and praying for the peace, the prosperity and the well-being of San Benito County.”

Although the reason for his resignation was not officially announced, Supervisors Bea Gonzales and Bob Tiffany in their speeches congratulated him on his retirement. Tiffany also said he will visit him in Arizona.

“Remember, I go to Tucson occasionally, so I may try to track you down at some point and buy you a beer or something,” Tiffany said.

Supervisors Kollin Kosmicki and Peter Hernandez also praised Young for his work as director.

“I thought you did a really great job in the short time you were here and accomplished quite a bit for such a short period. You have a lot to be proud of,” Kosmicki said.

Young was hired by the county in October, following the death of former director Harry Mavrogenes.

Keeping an RMA director has been a challenge for the county. It has had four acting directors since Brent Barnes’ retirement in 2017: contracted with firm 4Leaf, Inc. to fill the position (2017), John Guertin (2017-19), Harry Mavrogenes (2019-20), and now Young.

BenitoLink reached out to Young for comment following the Planning Commission’s announcement but he did not respond.

