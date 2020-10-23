San Benito County hires new RMA director

Benny Young comes from Monterey County with over 45 years of experience.

At the Oct. 20 meeting of the San Benito County Board of Supervisors, administrators introduced Benny Young as the new director of the Resource Management Agency. Young is stepping into the position following the death of former director Harry Mavrogenes.

County Administrative Officer Ray Espinosa said Young was hired on Oct. 19 and has over 45 years of experience working for various cities and counties. He is at a Step E salary range of approximately $178,500 annually with afforded benefits like other full-time county employees.

“We’re very excited to have Benny onboard to spearhead our RMA office with fantastic leadership and as well succession planning and there’s much work out there,” Espinosa said.

In his statement, Young said he graduated from the University of Arizona in 1974 with a degree in civil engineering, and has been in public service ever since.

“I view it as a noble calling, almost sacred you might say,” Young said. “I just think the work is so valuable.”

Young said he moved to the Central Coast in 2011 and worked for Monterey County, holding the RMA position for several years. Young also addressed his staff.

“I commit to you that I will do my best to be a faithful servant to you, this board, to the county administration and to the citizens of San Benito County,” Young said. “And thank you so much for the opportunity. I look forward working side by side with you on the issues we face.”

According to his Linkedin page, Young was the RMA Director for Monterey County from 2011 to 2014 and has since held six different positions including South Tucson city manager, Pima County Stadium District director and interim director of public works for Monterey County.

Prior to former director Mavrogenes’ hiring in June 2019, the RMA director position was left vacant by John Guertin who unexpectedly resigned after a two-year tenure.

Guertin’s predecessor, Brent Barnes, also left his position unexpectedly, which left the county scrambling following his retirement.

