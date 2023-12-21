Lea este articulo en español aquí.

The San Benito High School District announced John Corrigan resigned from the Board of Trustees, leaving a vacancy for Trustee area 5, effective Nov. 15.

San Benito High School Board President John Corrigan accepts the class of 2022. Photo by Marisa Sachau.

“The Board on Monday, December 11 unanimously voted to conduct a provisional appointment to fill the vacancy,” the district stated in its Dec. 18 newsletter. “Beginning December 12 and ending at noon on December 29, 2023, the Board will be accepting applications from Trustee Area 5 to fill this position.”

It added the Board of Trustees is scheduled to meet Jan. 4 at 5:30 p.m. to review all applications and to interview the candidates.

“Following interviews and discussion of candidates, the board will appoint one of the candidates to fill this position by majority vote at an open session public meeting on January 9, 2024,” the newsletter stated.

It added that per board bylaws, the appointed board member will hold office until the next regular scheduled election in November 2024.

BenitoLink asked Adam Breen, San Benito High School public information/ communications officer, if Corrigan provided a reason for his resignation. BenitoLink also requested a copy of his resignation letter to the district. Breen said he would look into the request but has not provided additional information.

The San Benito High School District does not video record its public meetings and no agenda item was included in the Nov. 14 meeting. The agenda does provide an item where trustees can make reports or request an agenda item to be included in future meetings.

Corrigan was first elected to the Board of Trustees in the November 2016 election and ran unopposed in 2020.

The board vacancy application package can be found here.

