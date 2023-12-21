Lea este articulo en español aquí.

Councilmember Scott Freels was elected to a one-year term as mayor of San Juan Bautista at the Dec. 19 City Council meeting. The council also approved support for a restoration project, the dissolution of a committee and changes to the Draft Community Plan.

Freels defeated the only other nominee, Councilmember Leslie Jordan, who served three consecutive terms in that role.

Jordan began the meeting by thanking the community for its support, saying she appreciated all those who “answered the call whenever I have called for whatever need arose, through emergencies and non-emergencies and who trusted in me and allowed me to be your voice.”

Councilmembers Jackie Morris-Lopez and E. J. Sabathia thanked Jordan for her service. There were several public comments endorsing Jordan as well, including those of Wanda Guibert, president of the San Juan Bautista Historical Society, who said she had full faith in Jordan’s ability to work with people to the best of her abilities.

Jordan nominated herself as mayor, and Morris-Lopez seconded the nomination. Sabathia nominated Freels as mayor, and Councilmember John Freeman seconded the nomination.

Freels voted for himself, as did Freeman and Sabathia. Jordan voted for herself, as did Morris-Lopez, making Freels mayor by a 3-2 vote. Freels then chaired the rest of the meeting, following a 5-0 vote making Leslie Jordan vice mayor.

City Manager Don Reynolds during his monthly report updated the council on the wastewater project, saying that more than a mile of pipe has already been buried along San Justo Road east of the Coke Farms property, but that running into buried concrete from obsolete infrastructure has slowed progress.

The $1 million Environmental Protection Agency grant has been completely drawn down, he said, with the city starting to tap into other grants it was awarded.

Consent agenda resolutions that were approved included support for the ongoing restoration efforts at Roza’s House, a historic residence on Polk Street built in 1856, as well as the dissolution of the Economic Development Citizens Advisory Committee.

Jordan pulled a resolution instituting rules of civility and decorum for city officials, employees, and members of the public during public meetings, asking for it to be read out so it would be made clear to all participants. Following a summary of the rules, the resolution passed unanimously.

A further resolution to approve the EMC Planning Group amending the 2022 Draft Community Plan to reflect changes to the proposed sphere of influence also passed unanimously.

