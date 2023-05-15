SBC hosting composting workshop

Class is scheduled for May 24 at 6 p.m.

Information provided by County of San Benito

The county will hold a free compost workshop on May 24 at 6 p.m. in Dunne Park: 600 West Street, Hollister.

The workshop is hosted by San Benito County Integrated Waste Management (SBCIWM), Recology, Water Resources Association of San Benito County, and the Master Composter program.

Master composters Julie Lorenzen and Bridget Matz will be teaching this workshop to share their expertise and teach attendees what they need to know about turning organic waste into nutrient rich soil.

Attendees who complete the workshop will receive a free compost bin, courtesy of Recology San Benito County. Shawn Novack, Water Conservation Manager with Water Resources Association of San Benito County, will provide a tour of Dunne Park’s water wise garden. “Using compost improves the water dynamics of soil, including water infiltration, percolation, and water-holding capacity. This is very helpful locally since our soils have a lot of clay and this makes it hard for water to percolate to the roots. Adding compost can help break up the clay soil,” Novack shares.

“Composting is a simple and effective way to make a positive environmental impact in our community by reducing organic waste sent to our landfill and simultaneously improving soil health,” states Integrated Waste Manager, Celina Stotler. Stotler adds, “this workshop is perfect for anyone who wants to reduce their waste, grow their own food, save money, or just get in touch with nature.”

The Master Composters will be covering everything from the benefits and basics of composting to the finer points of vermicomposting. Attendees will learn how to use and maintain their outdoor compost bin, composting best practices, and will be provided with the opportunity to chat with these composting experts. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to learn from the masters and to become a home-composting pro. Please email to [email protected] or call 831-636-4110 to reserve your spot or for general inquiries. Space is limited.