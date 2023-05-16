SBC hosting free Recycle Day event

Residents can dispose of non-rechargeable lithium-ion batteries, fluorescent lamps and electronic waste.

Information provided by the County of San Benito

In early 2022, the San Benito County Integrated Waste Management (IWM) Regional Agency was awarded a grant project funded by the California Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery (CalRecycle) to expand access to convenient recycling opportunities for household hazardous waste (HHW) and promote, and offer incentives to switch to, environmentally friendly alternatives, such as Light Emitting Diode (LED)s.

As part of this grant, IWM will host a Recycle Day on Saturday, May 20th at Brigantino Park in Hollister between the hours of 9 AM and 1 PM. At the event, residents can bring non-rechargeable, lithium-ion batteries, and fluorescent lamps for safe recycling.

Participating households will receive up to two free 5.5W LED bulbs at this event while supplies last.

Did you know it is illegal to put batteries or fluorescent lamps in the trash or recycling? Batteries improperly deposited in household trash or recycling can cause fires in trucks and facilities that endanger workers and damage expensive equipment. Fluorescent lamps contain mercury, a potent neurotoxin that causes harmful and long-term health effects on the nervous, digestive, and immune systems. Recycling batteries, e-waste, and fluorescent lamps is crucial to preventing environmental pollution, conserving natural resources, and protecting public health.

LEDs reduce energy consumption and thereby save money on electricity costs. Compared to traditional incandescent bulbs, LED lamps use up to 80% less energy and can last up to 25 times longer, making them an excellent choice for both your wallet and the environment. And the best part? They don’t contain mercury!

“Many residents have common hazardous waste products, like dead batteries and light bulbs or electronics in their household that need to be properly disposed of, and not simply tossed in their garbage or recycling bin. Safe disposal of household hazardous waste is essential to human health and our environment. We encourage our residents to take advantage of the free HHW Recycle Day event on May 20th at Brigantino Park, which provides residents of San Benito County a safe and responsible way to dispose of those unwanted hazardous items,” said Supervisor Chair, Mindy Sotelo. “It is important that we all do our part to keep our community clean and safe.”

At this event, residents will also be able to recycle their electronic waste such as computers, smartphones, and televisions that are illegal to dispose of in the trash or recycling. These e-waste recycling services are sponsored by Recology San Benito. More information about the event can be found at www.cosb.us/hhw.

Unable to make it on Saturday, 5/20/2023? San Benito County residents can also bring HHW, including rechargeable and non-rechargeable lithium-ion batteries, e-waste, and fluorescent lamps to the monthly HHW Collection Event at John Smith Road Landfill every third Saturday of the month from 9:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M.

Monthly HHW Collection Event

Every Third Saturday of the Month from 9:00 a.m.. to 12:00 p.m.

John Smith Road Landfill