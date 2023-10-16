Lea este articulo en ingles aquí.

On Sept. 6, the building used as the county elections office was damaged in a fire. The fire originated on the second floor of 440 Fifth Street, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation, Dulce Alonso, Principal Administrative Analyst, told BenitoLink on Oct. 11.

Alonso did not say whether the investigation was deemed a criminal, arson or non-arson investigation.

There is currently no estimate of the cost for clean up or repairs. The county is working with an insurance company to resolve the extent of loss, Alonso said.

County officials previously said a full report would be available within 72 to 96 hours after the fire. San Benito County Sheriff’s Sergeant Breyon Canez said Oct. 12 the investigation was still ongoing.

The county announced temporary locations for the affected offices on Sept. 7. County residents can reach the offices at (831) 636-4000.

San Benito County Assessor’s office is at: sbcassr@cosb.us.

San Benito County Administration: 481 4th Street, Hollister, CA 95023

San Benito County Tax Collector’s office is at: propertytaxes@cosb.us.

San Benito County Free Library: 470 Fifth Street, Hollister, CA 95023

Property tax payments are accepted online, in person at the County Free Library or by mail.

San Benito County Treasurer’s office is at: propertytaxes@cosb.us.

San Benito County Auditor’s Office: 481 4th Street, Hollister, CA 95023

San Benito County Clerks and Recorders office is at: cclerk@cosb.us.

San Benito County Administration: 481 4th Street, Hollister, CA 95023

San Benito County Elections office is at: sbcvote@cosb.us.

San Benito County Administration: 481 4th Street, Hollister, CA 95023

