So near yet so far

This successful fall fundraiser is very close to its "reach" goal of $55K.

BenitoLink is getting closer to our year-end goal of $55,000 in individual donations but the final days can be so excruciating! We know that each dollar donated will be doubled thanks to our major donors Sallie Calhoun and Matt Christiano, Randy and Rebecca Wolf, and the Institute for Nonprofit News (INN). San Benito County is so fortunate to have these individuals take a stand for free community news. We hate to see this generous funding opportunity go unused.

Many of our readers, contributors and BenitoLink site users let us know with emails and notes that they see the importance of a local news source and appreciate what we do. But it is so easy to plan or intend to donate but just not get around to actually doing it. Whether you write opinion articles, use our event calendar or simply check in on the site to keep up with current issues, you are a BenitoLink user and your donations, no matter their size, make a difference. Please consider supporting BenitoLink and take an active role in keeping your local news strong and vibrant.

Thank you to those of you who have made a personal commitment and donated already this fall. The match offer ends at midnight Dec. 31: