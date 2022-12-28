So near yet so far

BenitoLink is getting closer to our year-end goal of $55,000 in individual donations but the final days can be so excruciating! We know that each dollar donated will be doubled thanks to our major donors Sallie Calhoun and Matt Christiano, Randy and Rebecca Wolf, and the Institute for Nonprofit News (INN). San Benito County is so fortunate to have these individuals take a stand for free community news. We hate to see this generous funding opportunity go unused.
Many of our readers, contributors and BenitoLink site users let us know with emails and notes that they see the importance of a local news source and appreciate what we do. But it is so easy to plan or intend to donate but just not get around to actually doing it. Whether you write opinion articles, use our event calendar or simply check in on the site to keep up with current issues, you are a BenitoLink user and your donations, no matter their size, make a difference. Please consider supporting BenitoLink and take an active role in keeping your local news strong and vibrant.
Thank you to those of you who have made a personal commitment and donated already this fall. The match offer ends at midnight Dec. 31:
|Alacia Welch
|Kathy Kessler & David Kessler
|Alan Heminger
|Kay Filice
|Amelia Ryan
|Kerry Lorincz Tobias
|Ana Maria De Alba
|Kimberly Randle
|Anita Louise Kane & Michael Roy Kane
|Kozean Wright & Patrick Wright
|Anna Smith
|Krista Van Laan
|Annamaria Baez
|Kristine Waller
|Anne Hall
|Larry Anderson & Georgeann Anderson
|Barbara Rubio
|Larry Slonaker
|Beverley Meamber
|Laura Romero
|Bob Reid
|Leila Sadeghian
|Brenda Weatherly & Ken Weatherly
|Leslie Austin
|Cara Vonk
|Leslie Schwabacher
|Carol Hawkins
|Liz Smith
|Carol Lenoir
|Lynn Overtree
|Chang So
|Margret Ellwanger & Russell Ellwanger
|Charles Tobias, DVM & Dr.
|Mark Dean Eason & Dawn Eason
|Charles W Sorbet Jr
|Mark Levine
|Chi-Cha Russo
|Mary Kathryn Rubino
|Christina Andrade
|Mary Margaret Lanning
|Christine Breen
|Maryann Armijo
|Clark Family Fund
|McCullogh Family Fund
|Daniel Dungy & Nancy MacLean
|Mel Angel
|Dave Ruprecht & Jennifer Coile
|Michelle Noble McCain
|Dave Wright
|Mitch Hammond
|Dawn Soza
|Monica Vargas
|Debbie Pollack Cochran
|Nancy Oliveira
|Denise Cauthen-Wright
|Nick Bailey
|Dennis Finnigan
|Patrice Kuerschner & Doug Kuerschner
|Diane Ortiz
|Patrick McKenzie
|Dianne Carman
|Paul Scherer
|Donna Swanson & Gary Swanson
|Phillip Esparza
|Dr. Lois M. Locci & Dr. Stelvio Locci
|Rachel Ponce
|Dr. Martin Bress & Rhoda Bress
|Rebecca Salinas
|Dr. Parveen Sharma
|Regina Datta
|Dr. Ruby Dholakia & Nikhilesh Dholakia
|Rhonda Perrotti
|Dylan Smith
|Richard McDavid & Susan Echaore-McDavid
|Esther Curtis & Robert Curtis
|Robert Connolly
|Eugene Zanger
|Robert Bernosky & Jenny Bernosky
|Gary & Ria Byrne
|Robert Marden
|Gene Kogle & Kathy Kogle
|Robin Pollard
|George Lewis
|Roger Brown
|Gerri Johnson & Gary Rocchi
|Rohit Sharma
|Gerry Wright
|Sandy Cabral
|Gifford Swanson
|Sara A Steiner
|Gregory Swett
|Shari Stevenson
|Harriet Brin
|Sharlene Van Rooy
|Heather Callens
|Sophie Schwabacher
|Hugh P Bikle & Jacqueline Bikle
|Stacie A McGrady
|Jane Dabo Cruz
|Steven Perricone
|Janet Grist
|Stirling Burnet
|Janet Watson
|Stirling Burnet
|Jean Lierly
|Stuart Blakewood
|Jerry Magorian
|Susan Dean & Franklin Dean
|Joan Domingues
|Susan Schwabacher
|Joan Randolph
|Tami Aviles
|John David
|Thomas Breen
|John Reed
|Thomas Davis
|Judi Johnson
|Tina Baine
|Judy Gansen
|Tina Jollyschmidt
|Karen Van Gerpen
|Trisha Brem
|Karminder Brown & Randy Brown
|Valerie Egland
|Kate Modic
|William Baker
|Kathi Stirling-Morris
|William Powers
|Kathleen Davis
|Willis Pack
|Women’s Club of Hollister Women’s Club of Hollister