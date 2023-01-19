State and federal agencies to assess storm damages

Informacion en español se incluye a continuacion

San Benito County announced California Office of Emergency Services (Cal-OES) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will conduct an initial storm damage assessment Jan. 19 and 20. The news release said this is the initial phase of recovery to assess damages cause by the 2023 storm. The areas that will be inspected include:

Lovers Lane

Lake Road

Portions of Shore Road from San Felipe Road to Frazier Lake Road, and portions of Frazier Lake

“We understand these areas have been largely impacted by the storm,” the release said. “San Benito County is dedicated to helping residence in the recovery process and helping find resources of relief.”

The release said residents can expect the following during this brief assessment:

A representative of FEMA escorted by San Benito County Sheriff’s Office to make contact with home owners. Inspections at the exterior of dwellings for water lines and damage.

It added all personnel will have identifying badges.

If you have any questions or concerns about this process, please contact [email protected] or call 831- 801-0179.

El condado de San Benito anunció que la Oficina de Servicios de Emergencia de California (Cal-OES) y la Agencia Federal para el Manejo de Emergencias (FEMA) realizarán una evaluación inicial de daños por tormentas el 19 y 20 de enero. El comunicado de prensa dice que esta es la fase inicial de recuperación para evaluar daños causados por la tormenta de 2023. Las áreas que serán inspeccionadas incluyen:

Lovers Lane

Lake Road

Partes de Shore Road de San Felipe Road hasta Frazier Lake Road, y partes de Frazier Lake

“Entendemos que estas áreas se han visto afectadas en gran medida por la tormenta,” dijo el comunicado. “El condado de San Benito se dedica a ayudar a la residencia en el proceso de recuperación y ayudar a encontrar recursos de alivio”.

El comunicado dijo que los residentes pueden esperar lo siguiente durante esta breve evaluación:

Un representante de FEMA escoltado por la Oficina del Sheriff del Condado de San Benito para ponerse en contacto con los propietarios de viviendas.

inspecciones del exterior de las viviendas en busca de líneas de agua y daños.

Agregó que todo el personal tendrá gafetes de identificación.

Si tiene alguna pregunta o inquietud sobre este proceso, comuníquese con [email protected] o llame al 831-801-0179