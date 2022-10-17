State approves $9.9 million to repair Hwy 25 realignment

Nearly $9 million comes from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021.

The first curve realignment project in 2015 lasted barely three months before it caved in. Photo courtesy of Google Maps.

Information provided by Caltrans District 5

Caltrans announced the California Transportation Commission (CTC) allocated nearly $3 billion for projects to repair and improve transportation infrastructure throughout the state including $9.9 million to improve Highway 25 north of San Benito Lateral/Old Hernandez Road. Funding for the project in the county includes $8.9 million from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 (IIJA).

The price tag for the project has jumped from $2.1 million to more than $11 million. Caltrans said in a 2020 public hearing that construction for the project was scheduled to begin in January 2023.

According to the release, the state’s allocation includes more than $452 million in funding from IIJA and more than $123 million in funding from Senate Bill (SB) 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.

“This allocation – which includes a significant federal investment – allows Caltrans and our local partners to continue building the equitable, sustainable, and safe transportation system on which future generations will depend,” said Caltrans Director Tony Tavares.

Other projects approved this week, including federal funding amounts in parenthesis):

$3.6 million ($3.5 million in federal IIJA funding) to improve safety in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties at various locations on Routes 1, 41, 46, 101 and 135 by constructing rumble strips, and installing new stripe high visibility striping and markings. This project will reduce the number and severity of collisions.

$34.5 million ($30.5 million in federal IIJA funding) to replace the San Jose Creek Bridge on State Route 217 near Goleta in Santa Barbara County to meet current standards and provide shoulders for disabled vehicles, maintenance workers, pedestrians, and bicycles.

$3 million ($2.7 million in federal IIJA funding) to construct a retaining wall to stabilize the slope along State Route 236 near Boulder Creek in Santa Cruz County one-half mile south of Lodge Road. The project will also widen the shoulder, repair pavement, improve drainage systems and install erosion control.

The release said the CTC allocated more than $2.1 billion to Caltrans’ Division of Local Assistance in its annual federal fiscal year investment and that these local assistance funds are used by more than 600 cities, counties and regional agencies throughout California to build and improve roads, bridges, tunnels and other transportation infrastructure, and for projects that enhance safety and help protect the environment. It added that more than 1,200 new projects are authorized through the Local Assistance Program annually.

“SB 1 provides $5 billion in transportation funding annually that is shared equally between the state and local agencies. Road projects progress through construction phases more quickly based on the availability of SB 1 funds, including projects that are partially funded by SB 1,” the release said.

For more information about transportation projects funded by SB 1, visit RebuildingCA.ca.gov.