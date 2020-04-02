Stay informed and stay safe: a few words from BenitoLink’s executive director

The virus ‘calls on us to do more and to make sure we are serving our readers well.’

To our readers,

As we all continue to adapt our lives to the COVID-19 crisis, BenitoLink’s editorial team has stepped up its role of providing essential local news to our community. We have been going full-bore in recent weeks, relaying crucial information, sharing event cancellations and producing stories for our readers.

A public health crisis like COVID-19 calls on us to do more and to make sure we are serving our audience well.

Although BenitoLink reporters and photographers are still covering news, we are out on the streets less and using online services as much as possible.

In that spirit, we have adjusted our reporting to fit readers’ needs, by providing:

Daily (or as needed) roundups of announcements from agencies, businesses and nonprofits

COVID-19 newsletters to BenitoLink subscribers

Full team reporting on the status of COVID-19 in San Benito County

Feature articles to remind us that there is more to life than the virus

In recent weeks, BenitoLink readership has expanded from our average 30,000 unique visitors a month to 45,000. Readers are online and in need of current information, and we are here to provide it around the clock, seven days a week.

Thank you to all our readers and contributors who are staying in touch. We hope you and your families are healthy and able to enjoy time together despite the challenges the virus presents.

Kind regards,

Leslie David

Executive Director

BenitoLink, San Benito’s local news

