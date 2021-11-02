Reading local news can help residents become more engaged in San Benito county and gain a stronger sense of community.

BenitoLink is rounding the corner of its ninth year as San Benito’s nonprofit news provider. It would have been absolutely impossible to have gotten here without the wonderful support that has come from San Benito residents. It is admirable that so many people in this county read regularly, write opinion articles, donate, volunteer, run for office and do so many things to improve the quality of life for everyone. Regularly reading and contributing to your local news organization is just another way of showing commitment to the place in which you live. Supporting non-profit news helps the whole community.

During Pledge of Champions, from Nov. 1 through Dec. 31, we ask you to take the leap and donate!

Individual donations like yours fund more coverage and deeper reporting. Your dollars also help pay for our year-round paid internship program and allow us to host more BenitoLink events like public service, nonpartisan election forums, panels and community conversations.

BenitoLink is an IRS designated nonprofit in the 501(c)(3) category. Nonprofit journalism could be best described as public service news. Similar to PBS in structure, we focus on what information people need instead of ratings or worrying about selling lots of papers. BenitoLink was created to serve in a non-commercial but lasting way. The BenitoLink team is part of the community and has a genuine interest in the county’s welfare. We’re living here, reporting in person, listening and consistently approachable.

Like many local businesses, BenitoLink has cancelled events and been challenged by COVID 19’s impact. We shifted our nonpartisan election forums to online events but we were still able to continue serving voters. Many of you sent in questions and we set up the forum so candidates could answer those community questions directly.

By giving to BenitoLink, you help us increase interaction between voters and those in office. We can report more on the topics you ask for like transportation, education, housing, health, and business.

Fortunately, every Pledge of Champions donation this year will be matched, doubling your dollars thanks to several local major donors who feel trustworthy information about the county is essential. Major Donor support and a $10,000 NewsMatch from the Institute for Nonprofit News together mean your gift, regardless of size, can be matched all the way up to $40,000! This match doubles the impact of your donation and gives us the opportunity to raise as much as $80,000 during Pledge of Champions.

Each year BenitoLink grows and has more capacity to serve our readers. Major donors, businesses, individual donors, underwriters and foundation grants all come together like pieces of the BenitoLink pie. You can include BenitoLink in your estate plans or gift stocks after enjoying a year of strong growth. Each slice is equally important, creating a stable economic model for local journalism.

BenitoLink helps you stay aware of what is happening all over San Benito County- so you can take part in this growing, changing community. Improve San Benito’s future by staying informed and supporting BenitoLink, our very own homegrown nonprofit news.

Thank you,

Leslie David, BenitoLink Executive Director