Lea este articulo en español aquí.

According to a survey by a market research and data analytics firm, and commissioned by San Benito High School District, roughly 55% of 400 likely voters in San Benito County said they would support two bond measures to finance a new high school.

Jessica Polsky-Sanchez, a representative with EMC Research, presented its results to the San Benito High School District Board of Trustees at its meeting on Jan. 9. The polls were conducted in June and November 2023.

Polsky-Sanchez said the interviews were conducted in English and in Spanish by trained interviewers via landlines and mobile phones, email and text.

She said in its November poll, 52 percent of respondents said they would support a bond measure to add a second high school; those leaning toward a “yes” vote raised the total to 55%, which is the threshold needed for a bond to be approved. Support for a lower cost facilities bond measure showed 55% of respondents in favor of the bond, which rose to 57% when including respondents leaning toward “yes.”

The November poll showed respondents were slightly more in favor of the bonds than the one conducted in June, where a total of 55% (including “leaning” responses) supported both the new high school bond and facilities bonds.

However, the cost of the bonds changed between June and November. The new high school bond was anticipated to be $71 million in June, but was raised to $101 million in November. The facilities bond was anticipated to be $69 million in June but dropped to $42 million in November.

Poll results after voters received additional information on the district’s needs. Image provided by EMC Research.

Polsky-Sanchez said the 2016 polling survey on Measure G accurately predicted its future election results, in which 64 percent of voters supported the bond.

Measure G funds were designated toward replacing and upgrading school facilities, roofs, plumbing and electrical systems, adding updated instructional and vocational technology, and improving school safety and access for persons with disabilities.

For Measure L, which promised $30 million in bonds to finance construction, reconstruction, rehabilitation and/or replacement of school facilities, a survey was not conducted prior to the election. The measure was defeated in 2020.

High school district Public Information Officer Adam Breen told BenitoLink he believes those election results were an isolated incident.

Polling and election results for district bonds since 2013. Image provided by EMC Research.

“Historically, it was a poor year for school bonds passing in the state of California,” he said.

San Benito High School District hosted an English-speaking community town hall in the school library on Jan. 18, to share the community feedback it received about the planning for a second high school. It will host a similar town hall in Spanish on Jan. 31 at 6:45 p.m. in the school library. Food and child care will be provided.

The district asks those planning to attend to RSVP to Carol Heiderich at cheiderich@sbhsd.k12.ca.us or 831-637-5831, ext. 1132.

