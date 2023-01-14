This 13th is tattoo bargain day

For the past 12 years, Only the Honorable in Hollister has had a tradition of offering low-cost tattoos on this date.

Arrieanna Martinez, already a pro at this, cheerfully awaits her place at the front of the line. Photo by Leslie David

In the morning there was a lengthy line wrapping around the corner but it moved quickly as cell numbers were provided. Tattoos took 15- 20 minutes in general. Photo by Leslie David

Tattoo lovers might not be considered traditionalists, but eager tattoo lovers lined up ready to celebrate a popular tradition in Hollister Friday. Friday the 13th is generally considered bad luck but is a treat for those brave enough to tolerate the tattoo needle.

A line of customers, starting at the entrance of the parlor to the corner of Fifth and San Benito streets, stood patiently in the light rain Jan. 13 waiting for their turn at Hollister’s Only the Honorable tattoo parlor. Residents of all ages, but primarily under 30, took advantage of the tradition of getting a low-cost tattoo.

According to Tattoo.com, “an ink-related’ website, the Friday the 13th sale idea started in 1995 with Dallas, Texas tattoo artist Oliver Peck. He organized a 24-hour party and tattoos cost only $13.

Only the Honorable owner Matt Gomez said that he has been offering a deal on tattoos on this lucky day for 12 years. The shop, which has at least six tattoo bays, is located at 520 San Benito Street. “They’ve been lined up outside since 5:30 this morning,” he said, sounding pleased with all the activity and excitement.

Gomez said that the opportunity for a small, inexpensive tattoo is available for anyone 18 years or older. When BenitoLink stopped by around noon, there were already around 150 people on the list. Once people signed up and provided their phone numbers, they were able to go do other things—many appeared to take advantage of a quick breakfast or lunch downtown while they waited.

Arrieanna Martinez, who was in the middle of the line at 10 a.m., said she was adding to her collection of body art which she was willing to show off (at least some of it). She said that there are two Friday 13ths in 2023 and she wanted to take advantage of this opportunity for very reasonable rates. She said she could get a $160 tattoo for only $40. The next Friday the 13th is in October.

Gomez said that Friday the 13th is considered a good luck number to tattoo appreciators.

“Seven is good luck, too,” he said. He noted that a tattoo with just the number 13 or 7 was a common purchase on Friday the 13th. Tattoo.com, which has been publishing since 1998, explained it with authority, “Peck credits sailor’s historical impact on tattooing that inspired the date. Since the number 13 has always been considered bad luck, sailors would get the number tattooed as an antidote that would keep bad luck away. Peck explained that ‘bad luck would come your way, it would see the number 13, see that bad luck is already there, and it would pass by.’”

Gomez and two other artists were working steadily mid-day and said they planned to work late into the night. He said he had about 220 customers last year and, based on his list, he expected a total of around 250 customers by the end of the shift.

