A local couple who has supported BenitoLink throughout the years gave us a wonderful opportunity this spring. They offered to match any community donations up to $10,000. Their gift inspired us to organize a summer FUNdraiser.

Thanks to many of our readers, our campaign, which focuses on investigative and in-depth reporting, has been going very well.

Now, BenitoLink is excited to announce a second large donation by another San Benito County resident. She too has offered $10,000 in matching funds. From now until 11:59 p.m. July 22, every donation to BenitoLink will be TRIPLED!

Current donations total $8,825. Help us blow past that goal. The summer FUNdraiser ends in just over a week. If you enjoy BenitoLink, don’t miss this chance to show it.

The BenitoLink team gives heartfelt thanks to our major donors who offered the matching funds and to those readers who have contributed to our local nonprofit news organization. Your money goes so much further when a match is offered.

Christina Andrade

Leslie Austin

Sherrie Bakke

Karminder and Randy Brown

Roger Brown

Stirling Burnet

Alan and Bonnie Clark

Lourdes Cordova

Jane Dabo Cruz

Regina M. Datta

Joan Domingues

Dawn Eason

Margret Ellwanger

Alice Enyart

Kay Filice

Judy Gansen

Joseph Garcia

Jasmine Gonzalez

Wanda and Gerry Guibert

Deleta Jones

Marjorie Kay

Rosemary E. Kley

Dennis and Bea Lawn

Lisa Lentz

Lois Locci

Beverley Meamber

Jay Merz

Michael Nicholls

James O’Donnell

Lonni Polizzi

Manuel Rios

Barbara Rubio

Julio and Diana Salazar

Susan Schwabacher

Larry Slonaker

Liz Smith

Sara Steiner

Bob and Kathy Tiffany

Brent Redmond Transportation

Cara Vonk

Kris and Danny Waller

If you read BenitoLink regularly and find yourself thinking, “I should donate one of these days.” Well, today is a great day to keep your local news strong and show the BenitoLink team how much you appreciate being informed on important issues. Because of donors like you, readers throughout the county can depend on us and no one has to face a paywall when they go to Benitolink for community news.

If your funds are limited, please consider a monthly donation in an amount you can afford. Subscribing members who donate a moderate amount help build news too.

With your gift, we will benefit fully from the triple-match offer made by three generous San Benito County residents.

DONATE