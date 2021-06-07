UC Master Gardeners Classes for June 2021

Classes on how to grow vegetables in containers, growing a hummingbird garden and a Q&A session.

Information provided by UC Master Gardeners

UC Master Gardeners of Monterey and Santa Cruz Counties has announced three new free and low-cost gardening classes, for residents of Santa Cruz, Monterey and San Benito counties. For further information and to register for our classes, visit mbmg.ucanr.edu.

Growing Vegetables in Containers

When: June 22, 5 – 6:30 p.m. (online)

Cost: Free. Donations accepted.

If you dream of growing your own food, but have limited space, or need ideas to creatively use your deck, patio or balcony, this class is for you! Growing edible plants in containers is for everyone! This class will cover the basics of container gardening, with an emphasis on growing edible plants. UC Master Gardeners Anastatia Foster and Delise Weir will explore container types and sizes, potting soils and amendments, light and water requirements to support a thriving container garden. Registered attendees will receive a list of vegetable varieties which will thrive in containers.

Ask a Master Gardener! Q&A LIVE

When: June 29, 5 – 6:30 p.m. (online)

Cost: Free. Donations accepted.

Do you have questions about gardening? Are you seeing problems with your plants and don’t know what to do? Or unsure what soil, water, or fertilizing a particular plant needs? Whether you’re new to gardening or a seasoned gardener, we invite you to bring your questions to our first Ask a Master Gardener! Q&A LIVE! Talk to UC Master Gardeners to help solve your problems and answer your questions. Or listen in while others ask questions, and learn what resources UC Master Gardeners use for their research.

Grow a Hummingbird Garden

When: June 30, 5 – 6:30 p.m. (online)

Cost: Free. Donations accepted.

There are few things as delightful as hummingbirds in the garden. This free virtual class outlines the natural history of hummingbird populations on the Central Coast and species that frequent our area. Learn which plants attract and support these amazing birds through continuous bloom year-round. The class is taught by hummingbird expert Scott Adams, UC Master Gardener and former Vice President of the Board of Directors, UC Santa Cruz Arboretum.