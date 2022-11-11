Veterans Day parade returns to downtown Hollister

Dozens of floats participate honoring veterans.

Rancho San Justo and Maze middle school bands during the Boy Scouts during the 2022 Veterans Day Parade. Photo by Noe Magaña.

Unable to hold the parade for the last two years because of COVID, the Veterans of Foreign Wars post #1942 and the American Legion Post 69 held its annual event again Nov. 11.

Dozens of floats in the celebration including Man of the Year George Nava, LULAC’s Veteran of the Year Gina Lopez, honor flight participants, emergency response agencies, school bands, Sacred Heart School and Girl Scouts.

Other Veteran Day celebrations included a benefit fair, banner presentation, veterans appreciation ceremony and BBQ lunch.

The celebrations end with a free dinner for veterans and their spouses at the Hollister Elks Lodge #1436 at 6:30 p.m., following cocktails which begins at 5 p.m.

The event includes Tri–Tip & Chicken Buffet, with all the trimmings, including soup and salad bar. Veterans may reserve their seat at (831) 637-1436.