Virtual town hall on Measure N planned for Oct. 1

Presentation on Strada Verde proposal to be followed by Q&A session.

This article was contributed by the San Benito County Business Council.

The San Benito County Business Council and San Benito Citizens for a Brighter Future invite the residents and community of San Benito County to a virtual town hall—an informational presentation and Q&A on Measure N, the Strada Verde Innovation Park proving grounds proposal followed by questions and answers. The online event will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1. Registration is required at http://ow.ly/HWOb50BzgiH

After reviewing the results of a poll of voting members and partners, the Business Council Executive Committee voted to officially endorse Measure N, enacting the “Strada Verde Innovation Park Specific Plan” and making County General Plan and Code Amendments, for approximately 2,777 acres in northwest San Benito County, allowing various uses (including Research/Development, Automotive Testing/Tracks, Distribution, Offices, Business/Professional Services Commercial, Light Industrial, Hospitality, Retail, and Public/Private Services) and requiring the creation of a 209.5-acre Pajaro River Park and preservation of 561.7 acres exclusively for agriculture.

Should Measure N pass, it simply sets the zoning and General Plan Designation allowing the County to proceed in processing the development application, including full environmental studies.

The Business Council Executive Committee has also voted to support the Strada Verde Innovation Park autonomous and electric vehicle proving grounds proposal in concept. A pre-application proposal has been submitted to the County. An environmental review is in process and a final application is forthcoming.

San Benito Citizens for a Brighter Future has also endorsed Measure N.

The San Benito County Auditor recently completed the Fiscal Impact Statement for the Measure. The report estimates that Measure N will bring the County and schools over $62 million in construction-related fees and use taxes alone. Additionally, the Auditor is projecting that, at full build out, Strada Verde will contribute $26.4 million annually in tax revenue. Expenditures are projected at only $2.2 million annually, meaning that the county’s schools, fire protection, roads and other services will see a net increase of more than $24 million in annual revenue.

In the upcoming weeks, the Business Council will be working to disseminate facts and report findings to the community, co-hosting this presentation including the economic and job trends and demands of the autonomous vehicle industry in our region.

For more information, see https://www.sanbenitojobs.org/ and http://www.npland.com/projects/detail/strada-verde-innovation-park-12.cfm