Ways to celebrate Veterans Day in San Benito County

San Benito County will host many Veterans Day events for the community including a parade and dinner.

VFW members removing banners in preparation for the Nov. 11 ceremony. Photo by Jenny Mendolla Arbizu.

This article was written by BenitoLink intern Eden De Alba

Veterans Day is Nov. 11, here are some events for the local heroes:

LULAC Veterans Day Breakfast

The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC,) will be holding its annual Veterans Day breakfast outside of Paine’s Restaurant starting at 8 a.m.

Veterans Day Parade (Hollister)

The Veterans Day Parade, dedicated to Grand Marshal George Nava, will begin at 1:30 p.m. It will include several parade floats and the Veterans Memorial Building will serve as the center of the parade. Several activities will be held at the building including a Benefit fair, an appreciation ceremony, and barbeque lunch. It all starts with the Benefit fair at 10:00am

4th Street Eatery (Hollister)

Each day, 4th Street Eatery offers a 15% discount for veterans. But for this Veterans Day, the restaurant welcomes veterans to get a free coffee and pastry and invites veterans to post their photos on a wall, specially dedicated to them.

Smoke Point BBQ (San Juan Bautista)

Smoke Point will be providing a free barbeque dinner plate for Veterans Day. It will be a choice of pulled pork, tri tip, or chopped chicken, served with a baked potato, peas, and a brioche bun.

And from BenitoLink, we would like to say thank you to every Veteran, for your hard work and keeping San Benito County safe and happy.

Quick Quack Car Wash (Hollister)

All Quick Quack Car Wash locations will be offering a free car wash for all veterans or active-duty military during hours of operation.

“We encourage everyone to tell a local veteran to stop by any Quick Quack Car Wash to enjoy a free wash on us this Veterans Day,” said Kristen Jensen, Marketing Specialist. “And to help us in thanking them for their service.”