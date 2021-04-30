Week of April 30 coronavirus roundup for San Benito County

6,018 people have tested positive, 30 are active patients, 5,925 have recovered and 63 have died; the county's positivity rate is 3.6%.

Novel Coronavirus. Photo courtesy of Centers for Disease Control.

As a public service, the BenitoLink team provides a frequent roundup of recent COVID-19 related data, resources and articles about San Benito County.

As of 3:30 p.m. on Friday, April 30, 6,018 people in San Benito County have tested positive for the coronavirus since the first confirmed case in February 2020. Thirty are active patients, 5,925 have recovered and 63 have died, with the latest deaths reported April 14. The county’s current positivity rate is 3.6%. For the most updated information, visit the San Benito County COVID-19 Dashboard.

Vaccines are available at several sites throughout the County and appointment and distribution criteria varies. More details here.

Health

San Benito County Interim Public Health Officers Dr. David Ghilarducci and Dr. George Gellart addressed the community’s COVID-19 questions April 16.

Prerecorded video of the event is available on their Facebook page and YouTube Channel following the event.

Next scheduled event April 30.

Visit www.sbccovid19.us for more information.

The Centers of Disease Control and prevention have updated their mask guidelines saying that fully vaccinated individuals do not need to wear a mask at small outdoor gatherings. Fully vaccinated is two week following second dose of Pfizer or Moderna and two weeks following single dose of Johnson & Johnson.

Vaccinations

The State registration site MyTurn can be accessed here: MyTurn website

Link to find vaccine appointments: http://www.vaccinespotter.org/

Allocations from the State for the week beginning April 26: 0 first dose and 1,170 second dose. Federal allocations also come in weekly. (Information from the State COVID-19 site)

San Benito County Vaccination Stats as of 11:59 p.m., April 29:

41,595 doses have been administered.

31.3% of eligible individuals are fully vaccinated.

18.1% are partially vaccinated.

Percent of at least one dose by race:

American Indian or Alaska Native-0.3

Asian – 3.5

Black -0.7

Latino -38.8

Multi-race -0.5

Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander -0.4

White-28.9

Other -8.6

Unknown – 18.3

More statistical information on the County’s vaccination progress can be found here.

Housing

State rent assistance resource for tenants and landlords. Housing is Key

Openings

San Benito County remains in the orange (moderate) of the State’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

Businesses

On April Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill that will give small businesses hit hardest by this pandemic a $6.2 billion tax cut over the next six years.

According to the State’s press release on April 29, under the legislation, AB 80 the forgiven PPP loans businesses received from the federal government will not be counted as taxable income and these businesses can also deduct the costs of expenses that those loans paid for.

See full text here.

Resources

The State has several hotlines for residents to call for suicide prevention, abuse, and mental health:

24-hour Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255 or text 838255

24-hour Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-799-7233 or click Chat Now

Call 911 if you or the person you are helping is in immediate danger.

The Division of Occupational Safety and Health, better known as Cal/OSHA, helps protect workers from health and safety hazards in almost every workplace in California.

Visit Cal/OSHA for information about workplace safety and health.

File a confidential workplace safety complaint.

File a whistleblower complaint if you suffer retaliation for reporting a workplace safety hazard

Obtain free consultation services from Cal/OSHA.

Contact Cal/OSHA at 844-522-6734.

State and federal elected officials’ COVID-19 web pages.

Jimmy Panetta

Anna Caballero

Robert Rivas

Alex Padilla

Diane Feinstein

State of California: https://covid19.ca.gov/ https://covid19.ca.gov/es/

CDC/Coronavirus

San Benito County Health and Human Services Agency/Coronavirus

Childcare

Meals for seniors

Food Distribution Community Food Bank www.communityfoodbankofsbc.org

Drive-thru service at the marketplace Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 1133 San Felipe Rd. in Hollister. Sign-ups for supplemental food are done by phone 831-637-0340

Food Distribution Salvation Army hollister.salvationarmy.org Drive-thru service Tuesdays at 11:00 a.m. 910 Buena Vista Rd. Hollister Sign-ups not required To schedule delivery call 310-753-6520.

Public Assistance CalFresh/Medi-Cal/Cash Aid/GA hhsa.cosb.us apply online at www.c4yourself.com 831-636-4180.

Unemployment Insurance Benefits Employment Development Department apply online at www.edd.ca.gov/ui_online 831-638-3306.

Senior Services Delivery of essential items and food City of Hollister and Jovenes de Antano [email protected] 831-636-4390.

Disability/Paid Family Leave Employment Development Department apply online at www.edd.ca.gov/sdi_online 831-638-3306.

United Way of San Benito County 2-1-1 Text your Zip Code to 831-898-211 or call 211 Text COVID2019 to 211211

Tips for avoiding COVID-19

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands.

Keep a minimum of a six feet physical distance from others.

Avoid people who are sick.

Stay at home. Only leave to take care of essential errands.

Cover your cough and sneeze.

Cover your face (mouth and nose) with protective covering when in public

Disinfect frequently touched objects.

If you think you might be infected call your health care professional and follow their directions.

BenitoLink is a nonprofit news website that reports on San Benito County. Our team is working around the clock during this time when accurate information is essential. It is expensive to produce local news and community support is what keeps the news flowing. Please consider supporting BenitoLink, San Benito County’s news.