Week of Feb. 18 coronavirus roundup for San Benito County

12,742 people tested positive, 88 are active patients, 12,559 have recovered and 95 have died.

Novel Coronavirus. Photo courtesy of Centers for Disease Control.

As a public service, the BenitoLink team provides a frequent roundup of recent COVID-19 related data, resources and articles about San Benito County.

As of 4:26 p.m. on Feb. 18, 12,742 people in San Benito County have tested positive for the coronavirus since the first confirmed case in February 2020. Eighty-eight are active patients, 12,559 have recovered, one is hospitalized and 95 have died, with the latest death reported Feb. 16. For the most updated information, including bi-weekly statistics about variants and number of vaccinated individuals visit the San Benito County COVID-19 Dashboard. (The county will provide graph reports every Tuesday and Thursday. The dashboard is updated daily.)

Bi-weekly statistics Feb. 17:

Recent Articles

COVID booster deadline looms for California health care workers-Hazel Hawkins employees have mixed opinions about the vaccine mandate.

SBC to offer second OptumServe COVID-19 testing site-Service will begin Feb. 23 at Brigantino Park.

Health

Free N95 masks should be available at Walgreens and CVS (Target) pharmacies.

In line with the State of California, San Benito County has lifted the indoor mask requirement for vaccinated individuals. Unvaccinated people will still be required to wear masks and all travelers on public transit will need to be masked.

On Feb. 28 the California Department of Public Health will reexamine masking in schools. Depending on its finding it will determination if the practice should continue or if it can be discontinued.

On Feb. 17 Governor Gavin Newsom laid out California’s new COVID-19 plan. Referring to it as the SMATER Plan, Newsom said, “As we enter the next phase of the pandemic, the state is better equipped than ever to protect Californians from COVID-19 with smart strategies that save lives and advance our ongoing recovery,”

S hots- Vaccines are the most powerful weapon against hospitalization and serious illness. Under the Plan, California will maintain capacity to administer at least 200,000 vaccines per day on top of existing pharmacy and provider infrastructure.

hots- Vaccines are the most powerful weapon against hospitalization and serious illness. Under the Plan, California will maintain capacity to administer at least 200,000 vaccines per day on top of existing pharmacy and provider infrastructure. M asks- Properly worn masks with good filtration help slow the spread of COVID-19 or other respiratory viruses. The state will maintain a stockpile of 75 million high quality masks and the capability to distribute them as needed.

asks- Properly worn masks with good filtration help slow the spread of COVID-19 or other respiratory viruses. The state will maintain a stockpile of 75 million high quality masks and the capability to distribute them as needed. A wareness- We will continue to stay aware of how COVID-19 is spreading and evolving variants, communicate clearly how people should protect themselves, and coordinate our state and local government response. California will maintain capability to promote vaccination, masking and other mitigation measures in all 58 counties and support engagement with at least 150 community-based organizations.

wareness- We will continue to stay aware of how COVID-19 is spreading and evolving variants, communicate clearly how people should protect themselves, and coordinate our state and local government response. California will maintain capability to promote vaccination, masking and other mitigation measures in all 58 counties and support engagement with at least 150 community-based organizations. R eadiness- COVID-19 isn’t going away and we need to be ready with the tools, resources and supplies that will allow us to quickly respond to protect public health and to keep the health care system well prepared. The state will maintain wastewater surveillance in all regions and enhance respiratory surveillance in the health care system while continuing to sequence at least 10 percent of positive COVID-19 test specimens. The state will also maintain the ability to add 3,000 clinical staff within 2-3 weeks of need and across various health care facility types.

eadiness- COVID-19 isn’t going away and we need to be ready with the tools, resources and supplies that will allow us to quickly respond to protect public health and to keep the health care system well prepared. The state will maintain wastewater surveillance in all regions and enhance respiratory surveillance in the health care system while continuing to sequence at least 10 percent of positive COVID-19 test specimens. The state will also maintain the ability to add 3,000 clinical staff within 2-3 weeks of need and across various health care facility types. T esting- Getting the right type of tests – PCR or antigen – to where they are needed most. Testing will help California minimize the spread of COVID-19. California will maintain commercial and local public health capacity statewide to perform at least 500,000 tests per day – a combination of PCR and antigen.

esting- Getting the right type of tests – PCR or antigen – to where they are needed most. Testing will help California minimize the spread of COVID-19. California will maintain commercial and local public health capacity statewide to perform at least 500,000 tests per day – a combination of PCR and antigen. E ducation- California will continue to work to keep schools open and children safely in classrooms for in-person instruction. The state will expand by 25 percent school-based vaccination sites supported by the state to increase vaccination rates as eligibility expands.

ducation- California will continue to work to keep schools open and children safely in classrooms for in-person instruction. The state will expand by 25 percent school-based vaccination sites supported by the state to increase vaccination rates as eligibility expands. R x- Evolving and improving treatments will become increasingly available and critical as a tool to save lives. The state will maximize orders for the most clinically effective therapeutic available through federal partnerships, ensuring allocations of effective therapeutics are ordered within 48-hours.

See more here.

Where to get tested

Hazel Hawkins Community Health Center Building 2, Suite B,930 Sunset Drive, Hollister.

Sunday-Thursday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Make an appointment at: lhi.care/covidtesting or call 1-888-634-1123.

Pinnacle Healthcare (Including rapid testing) – open to all residents

https://www.pinnacleweb.com/services/covid-19-testing/

Walgreens drive thru

https://www.walgreens.com/findcare/covid19/testing?ban=covid_vanity_testing

Does not supply QR code that could be needed for travel.

Gilroy Outlets

https://testbeforeyougo.com/store/simon-gilroy-premium-outlets-covid-19-testing/

Free home care kits are available online at special.usps.com/testkits. Currently limited to one order per household. Each order contains four tests.

Vaccination Progress

San Benito County vaccination statistics from the state COVID-19 site as of 11:59 p.m., Feb. 17.

111,221 doses have been administered.

74.9% of eligible individuals are fully vaccinated.

7.8% are partially vaccinated.

54.9% of eligible individuals have received a booster dose.

Percent of San Benito County population by ethnicity with at least one dose.

American Indian or Alaska Native-0.4 (3.1% of SBC population)

Asian – 3.7 (3.9% of SBC population)

Black -0.8 (1.6% of SBC population)

Latino 48 (60.8% of SBC population)

Multi-race -1.1 (3.6% of SBC population)

Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander -0.4 (0.4% of SBC population)

White-27.9 (32.8% of population)

Other -7

Unknown – 10.7

More statistical information on the County’s vaccination progress can be found here.

Housing

State rent assistance resource for tenants and landlords. Housing is Key

Resources

The State has several hotlines for residents to call for suicide prevention, abuse, and mental health:

24-hour Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255 or text 838255

24-hour Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-799-7233 or click Chat Now

Call 911 if you or the person you are helping is in immediate danger.

The Division of Occupational Safety and Health, better known as Cal/OSHA, helps protect workers from health and safety hazards in almost every workplace in California.

Visit Cal/OSHA for information about workplace safety and health.

File a confidential workplace safety complaint.

File a whistleblower complaint if you suffer retaliation for reporting a workplace safety hazard

Obtain free consultation services from Cal/OSHA.

Contact Cal/OSHA at 844-522-6734.

State and federal elected officials’ COVID-19 web pages.

Jimmy Panetta

Anna Caballero

Robert Rivas

Alex Padilla

Diane Feinstein

State of California: https://covid19.ca.gov/ https://covid19.ca.gov/es/

CDC/Coronavirus

San Benito County Health and Human Services Agency/Coronavirus

Childcare

Meals for seniors

Food Distribution Community Food Bank www.communityfoodbankofsbc.org

Drive-thru service at the marketplace Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 1133 San Felipe Rd. in Hollister. Sign-ups for supplemental food are done by phone 831-637-0340

Food Distribution Salvation Army hollister.salvationarmy.org Drive-thru service Tuesdays at 11:00 a.m. 910 Buena Vista Rd. Hollister Sign-ups not required To schedule delivery call 310-753-6520.

Public Assistance CalFresh/Medi-Cal/Cash Aid/GA hhsa.cosb.us apply online at www.c4yourself.com 831-636-4180.

Unemployment Insurance Benefits Employment Development Department apply online at www.edd.ca.gov/ui_online 831-638-3306.

Senior Services Delivery of essential items and food City of Hollister and Jovenes de Antano [email protected] 831-636-4390.

Disability/Paid Family Leave Employment Development Department apply online at www.edd.ca.gov/sdi_online 831-638-3306.

United Way of San Benito County 2-1-1 Text your Zip Code to 831-898-211 or call 211 Text COVID2019 to 211211

BenitoLink is a nonprofit news website that reports on San Benito County. Our team is working around the clock during this time when accurate information is essential. It is expensive to produce local news and community support is what keeps the news flowing. Please consider supporting BenitoLink, San Benito County’s news.