Week of Sept. 17 coronavirus roundup for San Benito County

6,953 people tested positive, 123 are active patients, 6,763 have recovered and 67 have died; the county's 7-day positive rate is 5.3%.

As of 4:24 p.m. on September 17, 6,953 people in San Benito County have tested positive for the coronavirus since the first confirmed case in February 2020. One hundred twenty-three are active patients, 6,763 have recovered, four are hospitalized and 67 have died, with the latest death reported Sept.14. For the most updated information, including bi-weekly statistics about variants and number of vaccinated individuals visit the San Benito County COVID-19 Dashboard. (The county will provide graph reports every Tuesday and Thursday. The dashboard is updated daily.)

Bi-Weekly Statistics September 16

Cash incentive leads to 6.3% COVID vaccination rate increase– Since the program began last month, 2,325 residents have received at least one dose.

FDA mulls approval of COVID vaccine booster shots– The agency could decide Sept. 17 to make the Pfizer version available for adults.

Vaccines are available at several sites throughout the county and appointment and distribution criteria varies. More details here.

Link to find vaccine appointments: http://www.vaccinespotter.org/

On Sept. 17 the FDA authorized the Pfizer booster dose for 65≥ and high-risk individuals.

Vaccination Progress

San Benito County Vaccination statistics from the state COVID-19 site as of 11:59 p.m., September 16.

73,603 doses have been administered.

65.8% of eligible individuals are fully vaccinated.

10.7% are partially vaccinated.

Percent of San Benito County population by ethnicity with at least one dose.

American Indian or Alaska Native-0.3 (3.1% of SBC population)

Asian – 3.4 (3.9% of SBC population)

Black -0.7 (1.6% of SBC population)

Latino -44.4 (60.8% of SBC population)

Multi-race -0.6 (3.6% of SBC population)

Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander -0.4 (0.4% of SBC population)

White-26.9(32.8% of population)

Other -8.2

Unknown – 15



Percent fully vaccinated per zip code:

95023- 67 (Hollister)

95045- 62(SJB)

95043- 42 (Paicines, Panoche Valley and New Idria)

95075- 87 (Tres Pinos)

95004- 71 (Aromas. 95004 extends into three counties-San Benito, Monterey and Santa Cruz. Count is for entire zip code)

More statistical information on the County’s vaccination progress can be found here.

State rent assistance resource for tenants and landlords. Housing is Key

The States eviction moratorium has been extended until Oct. 1, 2021.

San Benito County will be holding a tribute for lives lost to COVID-19. This event will recognize our community members who have been died and their families. The tribute will begin on Sept. 24 outside of the County Administrative Office.

The State has several hotlines for residents to call for suicide prevention, abuse, and mental health:

24-hour Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255 or text 838255

24-hour Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-799-7233 or click Chat Now

Call 911 if you or the person you are helping is in immediate danger.

The Division of Occupational Safety and Health, better known as Cal/OSHA, helps protect workers from health and safety hazards in almost every workplace in California.

Visit Cal/OSHA for information about workplace safety and health.

File a confidential workplace safety complaint.

File a whistleblower complaint if you suffer retaliation for reporting a workplace safety hazard

Obtain free consultation services from Cal/OSHA.

Contact Cal/OSHA at 844-522-6734.

State and federal elected officials’ COVID-19 web pages.

Jimmy Panetta

Anna Caballero

Robert Rivas

Alex Padilla

Diane Feinstein

State of California: https://covid19.ca.gov/ https://covid19.ca.gov/es/

CDC/Coronavirus

San Benito County Health and Human Services Agency/Coronavirus

Meals for seniors

Food Distribution Community Food Bank www.communityfoodbankofsbc.org

Drive-thru service at the marketplace Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 1133 San Felipe Rd. in Hollister. Sign-ups for supplemental food are done by phone 831-637-0340

Food Distribution Salvation Army hollister.salvationarmy.org Drive-thru service Tuesdays at 11:00 a.m. 910 Buena Vista Rd. Hollister Sign-ups not required To schedule delivery call 310-753-6520.

Public Assistance CalFresh/Medi-Cal/Cash Aid/GA hhsa.cosb.us apply online at www.c4yourself.com 831-636-4180.

Unemployment Insurance Benefits Employment Development Department apply online at www.edd.ca.gov/ui_online 831-638-3306.

Senior Services Delivery of essential items and food City of Hollister and Jovenes de Antano [email protected] 831-636-4390.

Disability/Paid Family Leave Employment Development Department apply online at www.edd.ca.gov/sdi_online 831-638-3306.

United Way of San Benito County 2-1-1 Text your Zip Code to 831-898-211 or call 211 Text COVID2019 to 211211

Tips for avoiding COVID-19

Get vaccinated

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands.

Keep a minimum of a six feet physical distance from others.

Avoid people who are sick.

Avoid public indoor places.

Cover your mouth and nose with protective covering when indoors with the public.

Disinfect frequently touched objects.

