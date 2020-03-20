Where to get food to-go in San Benito County

Restaurants in Hollister, Dunneville, Aromas and Tres Pinos are offering food to-go during the shelter-in-place order. Things are still in planning for some of the locations as they work out the best way to serve the community. See our other article for restaurants offering food to-go in San Juan Bautista.
At this point, most of these restaurants are serving from their full menus, but that may change depending on the availability of items. Many of the restaurants are offering reduced-price or free delivery, as well as curbside pickup service. Several offer their menus through DoorDash Food Delivery.
Things are changing daily, so please be patient if your favorite items are not available or if hours vary from what is posted here. If you would like to support these restaurants but do not want to go out in public, many of them offer gift certificates that can be redeemed when shelter-in-place is lifted.
We will update as things change. Information on other open restaurants can be sent to info@benitolink.com.
Open daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
330 Fourth Street, Hollister
Call (831) 635-4444
7071 Airline Hwy, Tres Pinos
Call (831) 628-0100
304 Carpenteria Rd, Aromas
Call (831) 726-9999
Fresh produce, milk, and eggs
Open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (call ahead for curbside service)
2410 Airline Hwy, Hollister
Call (831) 636-0821
Restaurant is open daily 24 hours
Chevron Food Mart is open daily 24 hours
Casa de Burrito in the Food Mart is open daily from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Fruit Stand is open daily 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
10031 Pacheco Pass Hwy, Hollister
Call (408) 842-7282
Cheung Sheng Chinese Restaurant
Open Daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (closed Tuesday)
201 Sixth Street, Hollister
Call (831) 637-8388
Open daily 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
3650 San Juan Road, Hollister
(831) 636-1010
Open daily 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
5970 San Felipe Road, Dunneville
Call (831) 637-9191
Offering pickup and delivery
Open daily 7 a.m. to noon (closed Tuesdays)
216 Third Street, Hollister
Call (831) 637-5484
Open Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 4-9 p.m.
191 San Felipe Road # R, Hollister
Call (831) 635-9286
Open Daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
111 San Felipe Road, Hollister
Call (831) 637-1529
Pickup and delivery
Open daily 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
6991 Airline Hwy, Tres Pinos
Full menu available, as well as pickup and delivery
Open Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
449 San Benito Street, Hollister
Call (831) 313-0905
Pickup and delivery
Open Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for lunch, and 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. for dinner
1709 Airline Hwy A, Hollister
Call (831) 635-0500
Offering whole Tri-tips
Open Friday and Saturday noon to 7 p.m. (or until sold out)
Union and Airline Highway, Hollister
Call (831) 638-1603
Pick-up and delivery
Open daily 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for lunch, 5 to 9 p.m. for dinner
321 San Felipe Road, Hollister
Call (831) 635-0800
Serving full menu
Open only for free delivery through DoorDash, UberEats, to-go and curbside pickup (call ahead for curbside pickup)
Open Sunday through Thursday noon to 7 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays noon to 8 p.m. (closed Monday)
738 San Benito Street, Hollister
Call (831) 250-9049
Serving regular menu and special takeout menu at reduced price
Pick-up, delivery and drive-thru takeout system (starting March 20)
Open daily from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
421 East Street, Hollister
Call (831) 637-3882
Pick-up and delivery
Open daily 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
496 Tres Pinos Road, Hollister
Call (831) 637-7444
Pick-up and delivery
Open Daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
191 San Felipe Road suite A, Hollister
(831) 630-9400
Wong’s Chinese Restaurant
Open daily 5 to 8 p.m. (closed Tuesday)
1709 CA-25, Hollister
Call (831) 637-2888