Where to get food to-go in San Benito County

Restaurants in Hollister, Dunneville, Aromas and Tres Pinos offer options.

Restaurants in Hollister, Dunneville, Aromas and Tres Pinos are offering food to-go during the shelter-in-place order. Things are still in planning for some of the locations as they work out the best way to serve the community. See our other article for restaurants offering food to-go in San Juan Bautista.

At this point, most of these restaurants are serving from their full menus, but that may change depending on the availability of items. Many of the restaurants are offering reduced-price or free delivery, as well as curbside pickup service. Several offer their menus through DoorDash Food Delivery.

Things are changing daily, so please be patient if your favorite items are not available or if hours vary from what is posted here. If you would like to support these restaurants but do not want to go out in public, many of them offer gift certificates that can be redeemed when shelter-in-place is lifted.

We will update as things change. Information on other open restaurants can be sent to info@benitolink.com.

4th St Eatery

Open daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

330 Fourth Street, Hollister

Call (831) 635-4444

19th Hole

7071 Airline Hwy, Tres Pinos

Call (831) 628-0100

Aromas Grill

304 Carpenteria Rd, Aromas

Call (831) 726-9999

Bertuccio’s Market

Fresh produce, milk, and eggs

Open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (call ahead for curbside service)

2410 Airline Hwy, Hollister

Call (831) 636-0821

Casa de Fruta

Restaurant is open daily 24 hours

Chevron Food Mart is open daily 24 hours

Casa de Burrito in the Food Mart is open daily from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Fruit Stand is open daily 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

10031 Pacheco Pass Hwy, Hollister

Call (408) 842-7282

Cheung Sheng Chinese Restaurant

Open Daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (closed Tuesday)

201 Sixth Street, Hollister

Call (831) 637-8388

Chillin n Grillin Roadhouse

Open daily 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

3650 San Juan Road, Hollister

(831) 636-1010

Dunneville Cafe & Market

Open daily 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

5970 San Felipe Road, Dunneville

Call (831) 637-9191

El Nopal Bakery

Offering pickup and delivery

Open daily 7 a.m. to noon (closed Tuesdays)

216 Third Street, Hollister

Call (831) 637-5484

Happy Cafe

Open Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 4-9 p.m.

191 San Felipe Road # R, Hollister

Call (831) 635-9286

Houligan’s Restaurant

Open Daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

111 San Felipe Road, Hollister

Call (831) 637-1529

Inn at Tres Pinos

Pickup and delivery

Open daily 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

6991 Airline Hwy, Tres Pinos

La Catrina

Full menu available, as well as pickup and delivery

Open Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

449 San Benito Street, Hollister

Call (831) 313-0905

Mangia Italian Kitchen

Pickup and delivery

Open Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for lunch, and 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. for dinner

1709 Airline Hwy A, Hollister

Call (831) 635-0500

Mansmith’s BBQ

Offering whole Tri-tips

Open Friday and Saturday noon to 7 p.m. (or until sold out)

Union and Airline Highway, Hollister

Call (831) 638-1603

Miyako Japanese Restaurant

Pick-up and delivery

Open daily 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for lunch, 5 to 9 p.m. for dinner

321 San Felipe Road, Hollister

Call (831) 635-0800

Ohana Shave Ice

Serving full menu

Open only for free delivery through DoorDash, UberEats, to-go and curbside pickup (call ahead for curbside pickup)

Open Sunday through Thursday noon to 7 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays noon to 8 p.m. (closed Monday)

738 San Benito Street, Hollister

Call (831) 250-9049

Paine’s

Serving regular menu and special takeout menu at reduced price

Pick-up, delivery and drive-thru takeout system (starting March 20)

Open daily from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

421 East Street, Hollister

Call (831) 637-3882

Round Table Pizza

Pick-up and delivery

Open daily 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

496 Tres Pinos Road, Hollister

Call (831) 637-7444

Straw Hat Pizza

Pick-up and delivery

Open Daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

191 San Felipe Road suite A, Hollister

(831) 630-9400

Wong’s Chinese Restaurant

Open daily 5 to 8 p.m. (closed Tuesday)

1709 CA-25, Hollister

Call (831) 637-2888