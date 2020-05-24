Where to get take-out food in San Benito County

Restaurants in Hollister, Dunneville, Aromas, and Tres Pinos offer options as stay-at-home order continues.

While the city of Hollister works with restaurants to offer outdoor dining, plenty are still offering food to-go in town, as well as in Dunneville, Aromas and Tres Pinos. See our companion article for restaurants offering food to-go in San Juan Bautista.

At this point, most restaurants are serving from their full menus. Some are offering reduced-price or free delivery, as well as curbside pickup service. Several offer their menus through DoorDash Food Delivery.

With San Benito County moving through Stage Two of the state’s four-stage roadmap, restaurants are also now able to self-certify and reopen for dining. Things are changing daily, so be patient if your favorite items are not available or if hours vary from what is posted here. To support these restaurants without leaving home, consider purchasing gift certificates that can be redeemed when the shelter-in-place order is lifted.

Don’t see a restaurant listed here that is operating? Send information to info@benitolink.com.

4th St Eatery

Open Monday-Friday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

330 Fourth Street, Hollister

Call (831) 635-4444

19th Hole

Open Wednesday 4-8 p.m., Thursday-Saturday 2-8 p.m.

7071 Airline Hwy, Tres Pinos

Call (831) 628-0100

Aromas Grill

Open Monday 12-7 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

304 Carpenteria Road, Aromas

Call (831) 726-9999

Bertuccio’s Market

Open Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

2410 Airline Hwy, Hollister

Call (831) 636-0821

Casa de Fruta

The Fruit Stand is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Chevron Food Mart is open daily 24 hours

10031 Pacheco Pass Hwy, Hollister

Call (408) 842-7282

Cheung Sheng Chinese Restaurant

Open daily 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (closed Tuesday)

201 Sixth Street, Hollister

Call (831) 637-8388

Grillin & Chillin Roadhouse

Open Sunday-Thursday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

3650 San Juan Road, Hollister

Call (831) 636-1010

Cozy Cup Cafe

Open daily 7 a.m. to 1.30 p.m.

380 Fourth Street, Hollister

Call (831) 637-3730

Dunneville Cafe & Market

Open Monday-Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed Sunday)

5970 San Felipe Road, Hollister

Call (831) 637-9191

El Nopal Bakery

Open daily 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. (closed Tuesday)

216 Third Street, Hollister

Call (831) 637-5484

The Grove, Léal Vineyards

Open air seating

Open Wednesday-Friday 4-8 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

7511 Pacheco Pass Hwy, Hollister

Call (831) 636-1400

Happy Cafe

Open Monday-Friday 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. (closed Sunday)

191 San Felipe Road #R, Hollister

Call (831) 635-9286

Houligan’s Restaurant

Open daily 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

111 San Felipe Road, Hollister

Call (831) 637-1529

Inn at Tres Pinos

Open daily 3-8 p.m.

6991 Airline Hwy, Tres Pinos

Call (831) 628-3320

La Catrina

Open Monday-Friday 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Saturday-Sunday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

449 San Benito Street, Hollister

Call (831) 313-0905

La Villa De Jerez

Daily 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4-8 p.m.

905 East Street, Hollister

Call (831) 637-2768

Los Cuates Meat Market

Open daily 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

220 San Felipe Road, Hollister

Call (831) 637-2808

Mangia Italian Kitchen

Open Daily 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 4-7:15 p.m.

1709 Airline Hwy A, Hollister

Call (831) 635-0500

Mansmith’s BBQ

Open Friday and Saturday 12-7 p.m. (or until sold out)

Tri-tip sandwiches, beans, potato salad and bread available at noon

Whole tri-tip, rack of ribs and barbecue chicken available after 2:30 p.m.

Union and Airline Hwy, Hollister

Call (831) 638-1603

Metro Balderas Taqueria

Open Tuesday-Sunday 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

601 McCray Street, Hollister

Call (831) 265-7544

Miyako Japanese Restaurant

Open Monday-Saturday 4-8 p.m.

321 San Felipe Road, Hollister

Call (831) 635-0800

Mountain Mike’s Pizza

Open Monday-Thursday 12-10 p.m., Friday-Sunday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

261 McCray Street, Suite A, Hollister

Call (831) 637-6922

Ohana Shave Ice

Open Tuesday-Sunday 5-10 p.m.

738 San Benito Street, Hollister

Call (831) 250-9049

Paine’s Restaurant

Open Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

421 East Street, Hollister

Call (831) 637-3882

Round Table Pizza

Open Sunday-Thursday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

496 Tres Pinos Road, Hollister

Call (831) 637-7444

Running Rooster

Open Wednesday-Sunday 4:30-7:30 p.m.

800 San Benito Street, Hollister

Call (831) 634-0135

Seabrisa’s Eatery

Open daily 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

155 Skylane Drive, Hollister

Call (831) 313-1233

Straw Hat Pizza

Open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

191 San Felipe Road suite A, Hollister

Call (831) 630-9400

Super Noodle

Open daily 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

195 Meridian Street, Hollister

Call (831) 637-2189

Swank Farms

Fruit stand and outdoor market open Saturdays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m

4751 Pacheco Pass Highway, Hollister

Call (831) 637-4704

To Phó

Open daily 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. (closed Tuesday)

650 San Benito Street Ste. 110, Hollister

Call (831) 313-1900

Valley Pizzeria

Open daily 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

551 McCray Street, Hollister

Call (831) 265-7880

The Wok

Open Tuesday-Sunday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

355 San Felipe Road, Hollister

Call (831) 637-9277



Wong’s Garden Cantonese Restaurant

Open daily 5-8 p.m. (closed Tuesday)

1709 Airline Hwy Ste. J, Hollister

Call (831) 637-2888