Where to get take-out food in San Benito County

While the city of Hollister works with restaurants to offer outdoor dining, plenty are still offering food to-go in town, as well as in Dunneville, Aromas and Tres Pinos. See our companion article for restaurants offering food to-go in San Juan Bautista.
At this point, most restaurants are serving from their full menus. Some are offering reduced-price or free delivery, as well as curbside pickup service. Several offer their menus through DoorDash Food Delivery.
With San Benito County moving through Stage Two of the state’s four-stage roadmap, restaurants are also now able to self-certify and reopen for dining. Things are changing daily, so be patient if your favorite items are not available or if hours vary from what is posted here. To support these restaurants without leaving home, consider purchasing gift certificates that can be redeemed when the shelter-in-place order is lifted.
Don’t see a restaurant listed here that is operating? Send information to info@benitolink.com.
Open Monday-Friday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
330 Fourth Street, Hollister
Call (831) 635-4444
Open Wednesday 4-8 p.m., Thursday-Saturday 2-8 p.m.
7071 Airline Hwy, Tres Pinos
Call (831) 628-0100
Open Monday 12-7 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
304 Carpenteria Road, Aromas
Call (831) 726-9999
Open Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
2410 Airline Hwy, Hollister
Call (831) 636-0821
The Fruit Stand is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The Chevron Food Mart is open daily 24 hours
10031 Pacheco Pass Hwy, Hollister
Call (408) 842-7282
Cheung Sheng Chinese Restaurant
Open daily 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (closed Tuesday)
201 Sixth Street, Hollister
Call (831) 637-8388
Open Sunday-Thursday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
3650 San Juan Road, Hollister
Call (831) 636-1010
Open daily 7 a.m. to 1.30 p.m.
380 Fourth Street, Hollister
Call (831) 637-3730
Open Monday-Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed Sunday)
5970 San Felipe Road, Hollister
Call (831) 637-9191
Open daily 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. (closed Tuesday)
216 Third Street, Hollister
Call (831) 637-5484
Open air seating
Open Wednesday-Friday 4-8 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
7511 Pacheco Pass Hwy, Hollister
Call (831) 636-1400
Open Monday-Friday 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. (closed Sunday)
191 San Felipe Road #R, Hollister
Call (831) 635-9286
Open daily 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
111 San Felipe Road, Hollister
Call (831) 637-1529
Open daily 3-8 p.m.
6991 Airline Hwy, Tres Pinos
Call (831) 628-3320
Open Monday-Friday 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Saturday-Sunday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
449 San Benito Street, Hollister
Call (831) 313-0905
Daily 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4-8 p.m.
905 East Street, Hollister
Call (831) 637-2768
Open daily 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
220 San Felipe Road, Hollister
Call (831) 637-2808
Open Daily 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 4-7:15 p.m.
1709 Airline Hwy A, Hollister
Call (831) 635-0500
Open Friday and Saturday 12-7 p.m. (or until sold out)
Tri-tip sandwiches, beans, potato salad and bread available at noon
Whole tri-tip, rack of ribs and barbecue chicken available after 2:30 p.m.
Union and Airline Hwy, Hollister
Call (831) 638-1603
Open Tuesday-Sunday 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
601 McCray Street, Hollister
Call (831) 265-7544
Open Monday-Saturday 4-8 p.m.
321 San Felipe Road, Hollister
Call (831) 635-0800
Open Monday-Thursday 12-10 p.m., Friday-Sunday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
261 McCray Street, Suite A, Hollister
Call (831) 637-6922
Open Tuesday-Sunday 5-10 p.m.
738 San Benito Street, Hollister
Call (831) 250-9049
Open Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
421 East Street, Hollister
Call (831) 637-3882
Open Sunday-Thursday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
496 Tres Pinos Road, Hollister
Call (831) 637-7444
Open Wednesday-Sunday 4:30-7:30 p.m.
800 San Benito Street, Hollister
Call (831) 634-0135
Open daily 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
155 Skylane Drive, Hollister
Call (831) 313-1233
Open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
191 San Felipe Road suite A, Hollister
Call (831) 630-9400
Open daily 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
195 Meridian Street, Hollister
Call (831) 637-2189
Fruit stand and outdoor market open Saturdays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m
4751 Pacheco Pass Highway, Hollister
Call (831) 637-4704
Open daily 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. (closed Tuesday)
650 San Benito Street Ste. 110, Hollister
Call (831) 313-1900
Open daily 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
551 McCray Street, Hollister
Call (831) 265-7880
The Wok
Open Tuesday-Sunday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
355 San Felipe Road, Hollister
Call (831) 637-9277
Wong’s Garden Cantonese Restaurant
Open daily 5-8 p.m. (closed Tuesday)
1709 Airline Hwy Ste. J, Hollister
Call (831) 637-2888